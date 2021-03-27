 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUSA9)   "This is why people need to beat their kids," said the policeman as he handcuffed crying 5-year-old boy   (wusa9.com) divider line
70
    More: Fail, Police, Police officer, Constable, police cruiser, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, female school employee, Education, Male  
•       •       •

1241 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who is stupid enough to be handcuffing and arresting little kids?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This person needs to be fired and charged with assault.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police are vital for keeping the school to prison pipeline filled.  That may look like a 5 year old to you, but it's fresh meat to the private prison system.  They even pay bounties.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Who is stupid enough to be handcuffing and arresting little kids?


People that like money.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that his mom in the video, asking "You wanna go where Uncle Berto at?"
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MoCo PD best get ready for a vist from...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe getting beat is why the child was acting out.

Assholes.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Who is stupid enough to be handcuffing and arresting little kids?


Damaged goods, aka cops.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole cops like this farkhead are a direct result of child abuse.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?


Because the kid ran off, and a few cops driving around the neighborhood could find a kid a lot faster than a school secretary during the lunch break?  It's not like schools have a lot of spare employees waiting around to find missing kids, outside of the creepy janitor.  The more important question is why cops treated the kid like a criminal, and not just a lost kid?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now even the truant officer is an angry asshole who just wants to wave his gun-cock around?

/ease up on the taurine, pal
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they said "I was beat as a kid and I turned out fine!" in defense of these statement.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: edmo: Who is stupid enough to be handcuffing and arresting little kids?

People that like money.


1-877-Kids-for Kash...

But seriously, that's horrifying.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?


Because they didn't want to bother the firemen, who were probably busy doing the job of cops, medics, dogcatchers, bus drivers, and so forth. Well, maybe not bus drivers. They are expected to do all sort of jobs nowadays, just like first responders.

The solution to this great social evil would be to start giving anti-tax fanatics a good beating and putting them  in crates, and posting the crates to someplace far, far away.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This person needs to be fired and charged with assault.


If beating your wife and kids is a fireable offense, you're going to lose your entire police force.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wasnt beaten as a kid and I turned out to be the sort of person who is very concerned on FARK.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This person needs to be fired and charged with assault.


Yeah.  Right after his paid vacation, promotion, and eventual commendation.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the type of thing which "defund the police" was aimed at, even though the poorly chosen slogan doesn't help to highlight. The kid didn't need the police to perform a "Scared Straight" act on a kid who wandered away from the school. Some funding should be diverted from police toward social workers who are better able to deal with this kid's situation. Cops too often see things in a us versus them way, and these cops in the article didn't seem to understand that they needed to de-escalate the situation.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?

Because they didn't want to bother the firemen, who were probably busy doing the job of cops, medics, dogcatchers, bus drivers, and so forth. Well, maybe not bus drivers. They are expected to do all sort of jobs nowadays, just like first responders.

The solution to this great social evil would be to start giving anti-tax fanatics a good beating and putting them  in crates, and posting the crates to someplace far, far away.


Or increasing the number of unarmed CSOs out there, along with dedicated social workers within police and fire departments.
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I try to remind myself that Fark hates cops that there are so many articles showing them as despicable. That there are good cops out there doing good things every day that don't get talked about. But the despicable cops make it so easy to find them by going out of their way to be despicable.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because by 5 years of age, kids are well aware of their responsibilities to always stay put, get shiat done, and stay out of other peoples' business.  This attitude of toddlers that "fark off, I do what I want) has got to stop.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?


Yes, take the focus off the brutal and horrific actions of the police officer, just as you were taught as a police officer.
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know this is Maryland, but trust me when I say that this is the answer to everyone who has ever asked me, "Why are people from Pennsylvania so damned miserable and unpleasant, grouchy and mean all the time?"

Because this cop's attitude is that prevailing among parents here, and has been to one extent or another, for generations.  Behave, or else.  Do good in school, or else.  Be seen but not heard, and don't require us to stop doing whatever we are doing because of you, or else...
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This video is awful. I live in this county and honestly, the police usually have it together, (relatively speaking) but clearly it ain't all good. I have a 4 year old who is almost 5 and I can't imagine the police arresting him for running off from his preschool, then screaming at him to stop crying. Then again, I'm white, so I recognize my experience may not be the norm.

If anything I'm most disappointed in the principal who watched this and did nothing.
 
Mouren
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jimjays: I try to remind myself that Fark hates cops that there are so many articles showing them as despicable. That there are good cops out there doing good things every day that don't get talked about. But the despicable cops make it so easy to find them by going out of their way to be despicable.


If they were good cops they'd hold the bad ones responsible so we'd have less articles about them.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?


Because the kid 'wandered away' from school. Whatever that means.

They called the police to find him.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jimjays: I try to remind myself that Fark hates cops that there are so many articles showing them as despicable. That there are good cops out there doing good things every day that don't get talked about. But the despicable cops make it so easy to find them by going out of their way to be despicable.


While it is tempting to say #ACAB (all cops are bad), since January 6, a LOT of cops, particularly Black cops, have publicly come forward and said they have been basically shouting to anyone who will listen about racism and authoritarianism within police forces.

The problem is that no one is listening. Most police forces have built layers and layers of privilege and barriers between themselves and actually having to take responsibility for their actions, from half-assed disciplinary actions, to half-assed suspensions, to half-assed internal reviews, to being protected by police unions, and finally if they are ever brought into a court, they are still shielded because the taxpayers of the municipality have to pay the defendants and the money never comes out of their salary, their assets, or even the police pension fund. And then 99% of them walk away and get a job across the country in another police department.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?

Because the kid ran off, and a few cops driving around the neighborhood could find a kid a lot faster than a school secretary during the lunch break?  It's not like schools have a lot of spare employees waiting around to find missing kids, outside of the creepy janitor.  The more important question is why cops treated the kid like a criminal, and not just a lost kid?


CruiserTwelve: defending the indefensible since 2005.

Bonus points for blaming the school rather than the cop who made the decision to break out the restraints. Niiiice.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why you do the Denver thing and get a professional on the phone to handle these situations instead of cops. It's also why we have school counselors.
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?


To get help tracking him down as he ran away from school. But you knew that because I'm sure a good officer like you wouldn't jump to conclusions.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Is that his mom in the video, asking "You wanna go where Uncle Berto at?"


Mom was done providing options:
A) Chuck E. Cheese
B) Disneyworld
C) Ice Cream Jumphouseland
D) Back in the &%€^*@!#ing house
E) Prison with Uncle Berto
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
County Executive March Elrich said he spoke with the MCPD chief and asked him to "revisit training around how officers are expected to interact with children."

There is no amount of training that would prevent this, because there is no training program that can install a moral core in someone who lacks it. You cannot "train" someone out of a belief that blacks are inferior.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: I know this is Maryland, but trust me when I say that this is the answer to everyone who has ever asked me, "Why are people from Pennsylvania so damned miserable and unpleasant, grouchy and mean all the time?"

Because this cop's attitude is that prevailing among parents here, and has been to one extent or another, for generations.  Behave, or else.  Do good in school, or else.  Be seen but not heard, and don't require us to stop doing whatever we are doing because of you, or else...


That isn't a Pennsylvania problem, that is an Americaproblem. This country is DEDICATED to punishment above everything else. Steal a pack of gum, get jailed. Wear a tank top to school, get suspended. Eat a marijuana brownie, get shot by cops. Every generation at least before the Millennials, including my own, has been absolutely dedicated to punishing the poor, punishing addicts, punishing children, punishing the weak, punishing workers, punishing the homeless, punishing minorities, punishing immigrants in the insane misguided and sociopathic assumption that beating people down is the way to get them to work harder, stop doing drugs, etc. and all it serves to do is damage them further and make them less likely to be successful in life. Of course, 90% of the asshole scumbag filth that cheer on the pain and suffering of others are nearly always upper middle class white bastard privileged douchebags who's idea of deprivation is that the McDonald's cashier forgot to include pickles on their quarter pounder.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus, did you actually watch the video? Every personal injury and civil rights attorney in the county got an erection so big they bust through their trousers. Even the ladies. There is no way these cops are keeping their jobs, and many, many tax dollars are going into the "maybe we shouldn't be terrorizing children" fund.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: revisit training


It's always "revisit training".  It's never what it should be, which is "fire his ass and prosecute".
 
gizzard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As a kid I was spanked, beaten, whipped, crated, water boarded and handcuffed to the backyard clothesline. I turned out ok, now all you farkers get off my lawns
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Marcus Aurelius: edmo: Who is stupid enough to be handcuffing and arresting little kids?

People that like money.

1-877-Kids-for Kash...

But seriously, that's horrifying.


Not as horrifying as that song trying to convince non-Jews to donate to a group whose sole intent is to make secular and/or non-Orthodox Jews start practicing as Orthodox Jews.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheReject: There is no way these cops are keeping their jobs


Would you care to place a wager on that?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheReject: Jesus, did you actually watch the video? Every personal injury and civil rights attorney in the county got an erection so big they bust through their trousers. Even the ladies. There is no way these cops are keeping their jobs, and many, many tax dollars are going into the "maybe we shouldn't be terrorizing children" fund.


Oh you sweet summer child. By the time the police union is done, the cop will be promoted into a training role like Chauvin.

Okay, maybe not, she didn't actually kill the kid. But she's not going to be fired.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: jimjays: I try to remind myself that Fark hates cops that there are so many articles showing them as despicable. That there are good cops out there doing good things every day that don't get talked about. But the despicable cops make it so easy to find them by going out of their way to be despicable.

While it is tempting to say #ACAB (all cops are bad), since January 6, a LOT of cops, particularly Black cops, have publicly come forward and said they have been basically shouting to anyone who will listen about racism and authoritarianism within police forces.

The problem is that no one is listening. Most police forces have built layers and layers of privilege and barriers between themselves and actually having to take responsibility for their actions, from half-assed disciplinary actions, to half-assed suspensions, to half-assed internal reviews, to being protected by police unions, and finally if they are ever brought into a court, they are still shielded because the taxpayers of the municipality have to pay the defendants and the money never comes out of their salary, their assets, or even the police pension fund. And then 99% of them walk away and get a job across the country in another police department.


I'm not saying that I agree with Chris Dorner's actions--I absolutely don't--but a whole lot of the THIS above led him to take them.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
With cops like these, who needs to beat their kids? Or their wife? Or commit armed robbery or racketeering for that matter?

Indeed I have to give some credit to the rugged civilian entrepreneurs who go into drug dealing, human trafficking, or serial ritual sex killing, fully aware that the competition is fierce, entrenched, and subsidized by the state.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: CaptainFatass: Marcus Aurelius: edmo: Who is stupid enough to be handcuffing and arresting little kids?

People that like money.

1-877-Kids-for Kash...

But seriously, that's horrifying.

Not as horrifying as that song trying to convince non-Jews to donate to a group whose sole intent is to make secular and/or non-Orthodox Jews start practicing as Orthodox Jews.


Username checks out.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When this farking fascist dies and sinks down to his eternal reward in whatever plane of Hell they punish bully cops, may he find his particular version is run by an 18 foot tall angry five year old, who spends eternity handcuffing him and screaming in his face before kicking his ass all over the inferno.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a 5 year old son. I'm not an internet tough guy but I can't imagine how pissed off I would be if police officers did this to my son. I know I'd feel like I had to do something. Hopefully I'll have time to cool down and make it a constructive something.

And while I generally frown on litigiousness, the next 3 generations of my family might be living really well off this bullshiat right here.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phrawgh: NM Volunteer: CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?

Because the kid ran off, and a few cops driving around the neighborhood could find a kid a lot faster than a school secretary during the lunch break?  It's not like schools have a lot of spare employees waiting around to find missing kids, outside of the creepy janitor.  The more important question is why cops treated the kid like a criminal, and not just a lost kid?

CruiserTwelve: defending the indefensible since 2005.

Bonus points for blaming the school rather than the cop who made the decision to break out the restraints. Niiiice.


I don't read that as defending the cops at all. The police behavior is inexcusable, but also, there is a question about what series of events happened prior to the police arriving.

If I leave my five year old with a school employee, and the kid is able to get away from school, that is a very serious problem with the school. At least as serious as cops being dicks to children.

We could blame the school for it's failure, and also blame the cops for theirs.

(Of course, is the kid never made it to school my opinion would be very different)
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Beating your kids' is the reason I was able to adopt 3 kids.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: phrawgh: NM Volunteer: CruiserTwelve: Why did the school call the police on a 5 year old kid?

Because the kid ran off, and a few cops driving around the neighborhood could find a kid a lot faster than a school secretary during the lunch break?  It's not like schools have a lot of spare employees waiting around to find missing kids, outside of the creepy janitor.  The more important question is why cops treated the kid like a criminal, and not just a lost kid?

CruiserTwelve: defending the indefensible since 2005.

Bonus points for blaming the school rather than the cop who made the decision to break out the restraints. Niiiice.

I don't read that as defending the cops at all. The police behavior is inexcusable, but also, there is a question about what series of events happened prior to the police arriving.

If I leave my five year old with a school employee, and the kid is able to get away from school, that is a very serious problem with the school. At least as serious as cops being dicks to children.

We could blame the school for it's failure, and also blame the cops for theirs.

(Of course, is the kid never made it to school my opinion would be very different)


Yeah fark the school too.

/better?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I don't read that as defending the cops at all.


It wasn't directly defending cops.  It was an attempt to deflect away from their horrific behavior.  Standard cop procedure.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.