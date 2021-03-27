 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Teaching Pro-tip: If you're going to go on a half-hour racist rant about black families maybe make sure you really closed the parent-teacher conference zoom session successfully   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    Orange County, California, Palmdale, California, Antelope Valley Union High School District, Antelope Valley, science teacher Kimberly Newman  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better pro-tip:  don't go on a rant about the kids and their families, regardless of the type.

If you can't handle the job, learn to code.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child," the video continues. "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."

Must be a newbie teacher.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."


Future quotes from this teacher:

"This is not who I am."

"I don't have a racist bone in my body."

"I was on Ambien."

"This cancel culture is out of control!"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sixth-grader attends Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy in Palmdale, an Antelope Valley city northeast of Los Angeles

I am so shocked something like this would happen in Palmdale!

/not really
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U! S! A!

U! S! A!
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child," the video continues. "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do.""

I would make a witty comment, but at the moment I have to get ready for my threesome with Taylor Swift and Beyonce in my Hollywoo mansion. It's not my fault the Fark Admin greened this link so late in the day.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she learn nothing from the former CNN legal analyst?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No! If you're going to do that leave it on so we can get rid of your racist goober ass.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow some people really should think their profession through more clearly. Coming out of a session when you finally get a student caught up is one if the best feelings. If that makes you angry you have no business being a teacher. Being a racist fark aside if you dont care about your students get the fark our of my profession
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child," the video continues. "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afroman - Palmdale (DIRTY VERSION) w Lyrics
Youtube zWylUZub5KM
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How to max out your white privilege card in thirty minutes or less.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: Did she learn nothing from the former CNN legal analyst?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/frowns on your comment
 
Bruscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even before the pandemic we noticed the proclivity of snotty, upper middle class teachers in our area to assume one hundred percent of the student's in their classrooms hailed from snotty, upper middle class homes and that no family would ever dream of living below their means in order to save for college or retirement.

Our kids were openly criticized and belittled in front of the entire classroom as early as 9th grade because our lifestyle didn't meet these teacher's standards. It began when a teacher told the class to get out their smartphones and look up a certain topic on the internet. Four or five students didn't have smartphones. Two of them were ours. She embarrassed the hell out of those kids. It got a little bit worse every year.

Now, when my kids recall high school, they regret that they didn't entirely dual enroll in their senior years rather than set foot on the campus of the high school. Ironically, the college professors would ask students what tech they had or inform them about resources on campus. The college professors were more down to earth and reasonable than the high school teachers.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I Browse: "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."


Future quotes from this teacher:

"This is not who I am."

"I don't have a racist bone in my body."

"I was on Ambien."

"This cancel culture is out of control!"


"I'm in a union that the district and politicians are afraid of. What do you think you can do to me, huh?"
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I Browse: "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."


Future quotes from this teacher:

"This is not who I am."

"I don't have a racist bone in my body."

"I was on Ambien."

"This cancel culture is out of control!"


It was the diabetes!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: "I'm in a union that the district and politicians are afraid of. What do you think you can do to me, huh?"


Newman was placed on administrative leave and resigned within days after the Zoom meeting

Now do cop unions.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: "Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child," the video continues. "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."

Must be a newbie teacher.


Obviously.

She hasn't run into Karen and Chad, who went straight to the district superintendent because she had the gall, the temerity, the audacity, to give their perfect child Chauncey the F he deserves.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's funny how so many racist shiatbags think they can get by with acting like t**** and get off scot-free like he always has. The last four years of republicans behaving badly and skating have really allowed the worst of our society to openly state how horrid they are IRL and all over social media. It's always 'surprised Pickachu face' when they show their true colors and then have it bite them on the ass. They simply cannot comprehend why they get in trouble when mirroring t****. These are not smart people. They are not good people either.
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: It's funny how so many racist shiatbags think they can get by with acting like t**** and get off scot-free like he always has. The last four years of republicans behaving badly and skating have really allowed the worst of our society to openly state how horrid they are IRL and all over social media. It's always 'surprised Pickachu face' when they show their true colors and then have it bite them on the ass. They simply cannot comprehend why they get in trouble when mirroring t****. These are not smart people. They are not good people either.


Good thing half the country isn't like that or we would be doomed.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I must be getting old, because I can't imagine going on a half-hour rant about anything.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I Browse: "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."


Future quotes from this teacher:

"This is not who I am."

"I don't have a racist bone in my body."

"I was on Ambien."

"This cancel culture is out of control!"


"I have lots of Black friends."

"I had a Black roommate in college."

"A black guy walked past my house once and I didn't even shoot him."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child," the video continues. "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do


Student sent back to 9th Grade from 12th Grade
Youtube wPDBzIz2Ugw
 
