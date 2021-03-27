 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   An ancient fruit with large seeds had a vulgar name, meaning "open bottom." Rick Sanchez nods   (bbc.com) divider line
    Asinine, Fruit, Apple, 20th century, 2nd millennium, Middle Ages, Botany, Pear, The Canterbury Tales  
•       •       •

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now I want to try one.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The polite, socially acceptable name by which it's currently known is the medlar. But for the best part of 900 years, the fruit was called the "open-arse" - thought to be a reference to the appearance of its own large "calyx" or bottom. The medlar's aliases abroad were hardly more flattering. In France, it was variously known as "la partie postérieure de ce quadrupede" (the posterior part of this quadruped), "cu d'singe" (monkey's bottom), "cu d'ane" (donkey's bottom), and cul de chien (dog's bottom)... you get the idea.

Devin Nunes was born centuries too late.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dingle Berries?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw one of these in a garden in Interlaken, Switzerland, a few years ago. Just as well I didn't try to eat one.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have medlar recipes. The benefit of medieval farkwittery and SCA friends. I've never had medlar - I just have the recipes.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goatse fruit?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Now I want to try one.


Well, I want to eat a bunch of them, as jelly, TBH. Or as a medlar tart.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Monkey's bottom", "donkey's bottom", "dog's bottom".

Depending on the owner I would have either loved or hated being a pet in medieval Europe.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Goatse fruit?


Win
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo on the tag choice subby =)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
masterofallscience.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Goatse fruit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also..If you've never had Quince..It makes a REALLY tasty jam..Yes, of course you can get it on Amazon..
If you have Amish or Mennonites near you, they probably make it..
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Also..If you've never had Quince..It makes a REALLY tasty jam..Yes, of course you can get it on Amazon..
If you have Amish or Mennonites near you, they probably make it..


I get mine from the middle eastern grocery.

/Or at least I did in the before times
//5 weeks until I'm fully vaccinated and can shop in-person again
///All sorts of gluttony of things not available via curbside will be had
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ancient fruit, open bottom?
//HAHAHA YES HE'S GAY, CONSERVATIVES! HE'S INTO SEXING OTHER POTATOS! CRY! CRYYY!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i just potatoed myself
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "la partie postérieure de ce quadrupede"


Even with the French tolerance of what we'd consider long phrases for one item, no one was calling it that.  That reeks of "Oldtimey writer's unwillingness to put an even mildly 'naughty' term in print, so let's make up a euphemism regardless of the linguistic gymnastics necessary to make it happen." kinda documenting.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The polite, socially acceptable name by which it's currently known is the medlar. But for the best part of 900 years, the fruit was called the "open-arse" - thought to be a reference to the appearance of its own large "calyx" or bottom. The medlar's aliases abroad were hardly more flattering. In France, it was variously known as "la partie postérieure de ce quadrupede" (the posterior part of this quadruped), "cu d'singe" (monkey's bottom), "cu d'ane" (donkey's bottom), and cul de chien (dog's bottom)... you get the idea.

Devin Nunes was born centuries too late.


Cul du cul?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 800x600]

/ancient fruit, open bottom?
//HAHAHA YES HE'S GAY, CONSERVATIVES! HE'S INTO SEXING OTHER POTATOS! CRY! CRYYY!


...damn you. :) "Spud Stud Freaks Fryer!"
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.


Feh - try getting folks to even look at a sloe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So those are medlars. I saw the word in some stories by Saki (H.H. Munro) that I am re-reading.

Now I know. Despite not looking it up on the web.
 
BigMax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.


And no one wears an onion on their belt any more.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: GardenWeasel: The polite, socially acceptable name by which it's currently known is the medlar. But for the best part of 900 years, the fruit was called the "open-arse" - thought to be a reference to the appearance of its own large "calyx" or bottom. The medlar's aliases abroad were hardly more flattering. In France, it was variously known as "la partie postérieure de ce quadrupede" (the posterior part of this quadruped), "cu d'singe" (monkey's bottom), "cu d'ane" (donkey's bottom), and cul de chien (dog's bottom)... you get the idea.

Devin Nunes was born centuries too late.

Cul du cul?


The appearance of the fruit or Nunes?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigMax: Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.

And no one wears an onion on their belt any more.


That's OK, the important thing is your potato. As long as you have your potato, everything will be fine.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Also..If you've never had Quince..It makes a REALLY tasty jam..Yes, of course you can get it on Amazon..
If you have Amish or Mennonites near you, they probably make it..


I see nothing "asinine" about this rather good article on the history of a now-neglected food. I suppose Subby focuses on something about "ass" but that's not what asinine means.

Rose hips look pretty much the same, and the medlar and the quince are members of the rose family. But rose hips are considered health food.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.

Feh - try getting folks to even look at a sloe.


That's easy! It goes in gin, right?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: BigMax: Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.

And no one wears an onion on their belt any more.

That's OK, the important thing is your potato. As long as you have your potato, everything will be fine.


Well, except pissing off Himself, when He has to figure out what to do with you.

/bookworms FTW!
//RIP Sir Pratchett, we still remember...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Also..If you've never had Quince..It makes a REALLY tasty jam..Yes, of course you can get it on Amazon..
If you have Amish or Mennonites near you, they probably make it..


Concurs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Medlar" and "open-arse" can be used to refer to both the fruit and the shrub-like tree on which it's grown, Mespilus germanica - a close relative of roses, crab apples, and quinces.

Very first thought when I saw the opening picture, "looks like rosehip"

But if you put them in a crate of sawdust or straw and forget about them for several weeks, they gradually darken and their hard, astringent flesh softens to the consistency of a baked apple.

"Ain't nobody got time for that" ~Modern society

And I imagine shops didn't want to risk the liability of the public potentially poisoning themselves, nor the risk of doing the rotting themselves.

Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.


Huh?

Persimmons are just a regular everyday fruit you chop up and eat. And Bosc is a pear, that you also just chop up and eat. I buy them from the supermarket. I've never heard of anyone canning either.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dyhchong: "Medlar" and "open-arse" can be used to refer to both the fruit and the shrub-like tree on which it's grown, Mespilus germanica - a close relative of roses, crab apples, and quinces.

Very first thought when I saw the opening picture, "looks like rosehip"

But if you put them in a crate of sawdust or straw and forget about them for several weeks, they gradually darken and their hard, astringent flesh softens to the consistency of a baked apple.

"Ain't nobody got time for that" ~Modern society

And I imagine shops didn't want to risk the liability of the public potentially poisoning themselves, nor the risk of doing the rotting themselves.

Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.

Huh?

Persimmons are just a regular everyday fruit you chop up and eat. And Bosc is a pear, that you also just chop up and eat. I buy them from the supermarket. I've never heard of anyone canning either.


I randomly bought a persimmon one year for my Thanksgiving spread. None of the dozen or so who attended had ever eaten one and most of them didn't know what it was. 80% of us thought it tasted a whole lot like semen. The other 20% thought we were insane.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I heard about this in an episode of "The Midsomer Murders", interestingly enough.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Also..If you've never had Quince..It makes a REALLY tasty jam..Yes, of course you can get it on Amazon..
If you have Amish or Mennonites near you, they probably make it..


Mennonite market up the street has the jelly and Wegmans sells the paste in their cheese shop as an accompaniment. Kind of tasty but a bit much by itself IMO.  Goes well with brie, however
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: dyhchong: "Medlar" and "open-arse" can be used to refer to both the fruit and the shrub-like tree on which it's grown, Mespilus germanica - a close relative of roses, crab apples, and quinces.

Very first thought when I saw the opening picture, "looks like rosehip"

But if you put them in a crate of sawdust or straw and forget about them for several weeks, they gradually darken and their hard, astringent flesh softens to the consistency of a baked apple.

"Ain't nobody got time for that" ~Modern society

And I imagine shops didn't want to risk the liability of the public potentially poisoning themselves, nor the risk of doing the rotting themselves.

Fabric_Man: It's always kind of interesting how different fruits fall in and out of favor over the centuries. Unless you're a home canner, you probably have no idea what a quince or a persimmon even looks like. And "Bosc" is just a word you use in crosswords. Meanwhile, the blueberry was virtually unheard of until the turn of the 20th century.

Huh?

Persimmons are just a regular everyday fruit you chop up and eat. And Bosc is a pear, that you also just chop up and eat. I buy them from the supermarket. I've never heard of anyone canning either.

I randomly bought a persimmon one year for my Thanksgiving spread. None of the dozen or so who attended had ever eaten one and most of them didn't know what it was. 80% of us thought it tasted a whole lot like semen. The other 20% thought we were insane.


Persimmons work really well put in a pudding..
 
