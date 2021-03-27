 Skip to content
 
(Newschannel 9)   Prolific car thief "Little Houdini", who once stole Crystal Gale's tour bus after escaping prison, sent to the slammer again after stealing $1.5 million worth of vehicles. Let's see how long they can keep him this time   (newschannel9.com) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With his keys on the right he's into rubber every night.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size

He desires a special badge.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sage Francis unsure how to feel about this.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
article: ' stealing vehicles in Seattle back in 2017.'

Why is he not still in jail in Seattle?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He wants leniency to work with 'at risk youth'?

Because he can't run as fast or see the cops as well as he used to?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why not "Lil' Houdini"? *looks at mugshot* Oh right...I feel bad now
 
lizyrd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nanim: article: ' stealing vehicles in Seattle back in 2017.'

Why is he not still in jail in Seattle?


I don't know what you mean. Surely someone shouldn't spend years locked in a prison for non-violent crimes like stealing a car. It's just a thing. Besides, they sent the social worker to see him and everything, so I'm shocked that he's still stealing cars.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This dude is seriously slick. Under the terms of his release for stealing Crystal Gayle's rig, he was supposed to become Florida Man. Obviously, he didn't.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well he has the skills to steal them but needs to work on his getaway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
