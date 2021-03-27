 Skip to content
 
(Vanity Fair)   Internet harassment of female journalists is getting worse, and no one knows what to do about it   (vanityfair.com)
    More: Asinine, Abuse, Mass media, Journalism, Journalist, Post reporter, Stalking, social media, New York Times  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes, she was never going to sleep with you, so all the vitriol in the world for being scorned isn't going to change her mind.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kick to the testicles over TCP/IP, and/or delete social media.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a fresh idea:

Stop being a jackass to women.

Why is that so difficult?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Incels.
Why don't the get a life?
 
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pamela Finklestein:
"Broads don't belong in broadcasting"? Is that the kind of professional courtesy you teach your news department?
R.J. Fletcher:
Why, that's a terrible thing. I don't know how many time I've told those boys, never call chicks broads.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Incels.
Why don't the get a life?


Because when your core belief is that some random hottie should be barefoot and pregnant after a copious amount of sex with you (sex your are entitled to), the best way to achieve that is by harassing them out of the workplace.
Noted for it's absence is the incel presenting any kind of reason why they should are worthy for said women.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's called a delete button.
 
Veloram
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I have a fresh idea:

Stop being a jackass to women.

Why is that so difficult?


The problem is: they're not going to. And displaying any level of sensitivity to it only serves to embolden it. Because that is ultimately their goal, is to antagonize. Your very reaction is the very thing they crave. And so long as they are able to victimize someone, they will. There is no "getting through" to that.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've known more than one on air person over the years that doesn't open anything that is sent to them at the station. It's just too much disgusting crap to wade through and messes with a person's mental health. (one is a guy, the rest are women)

Unfortunately they're also pretty much required to be active on social media now. And it's a lot harder to avoid the creeps there.

/thankful to not be an on air person
//will happily hit the buttons
///and tell the producers their grammar sucks
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I'm afraid to open Twitter"
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
no one knows what to do about it

Frontal lobotomies?
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Broads hate being called female journalists.

...K sorry. I wonder if media outlets whose journalists need to be on social media can hire screeners for their official accounts? Or if the journalists would even want that? Just... somebody to go through and make sure that when Yamiche Alcindor logs on for the day she doesn't have to brace herself for a wave of misogyny and death threats.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: vudukungfu: Incels.
Why don't the get a life?

Because when your core belief is that some random hottie should be barefoot and pregnant after a copious amount of sex with you (sex your are entitled to), the best way to achieve that is by harassing them out of the workplace.
Noted for it's absence is the incel presenting any kind of reason why they should are worthy for said women.


Or that they would have any interest or ability to care for results of said pragnaency after babby formed
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I have a fresh idea:

Stop being a jackass to women.

Why is that so difficult?


How else are they supposed to demonstrate what manly alpha sigma men they are?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Incels.
Why don't the get a life?


What makes you think they're the only ones? There are plenty of misogynistic men who are in real relationships with women.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Time for new filter/sort apps and software - applied to social media responses.

Auto-delete responses that contain the words: (your choice, word list)  and then block the senders.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, who is the asshole funnying every comment?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have these female journalists tried to be Old White Men yet?  That's really the simplest solution.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Veloram: casual disregard: I have a fresh idea:

Stop being a jackass to women.

Why is that so difficult?

The problem is: they're not going to. And displaying any level of sensitivity to it only serves to embolden it. Because that is ultimately their goal, is to antagonize. Your very reaction is the very thing they crave. And so long as they are able to victimize someone, they will. There is no "getting through" to that.


That is step one. The second is outright silence.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: vudukungfu: Incels.
Why don't the get a life?

What makes you think they're the only ones? There are plenty of misogynistic men who are in real relationships with women.


Yeah, but how many of them spend time harassing journalists online?  They're mostly just taking it out on their spouses.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been a man, and a woman, online on various different sites/platforms. The type of abuse you get is different but I actually felt like being a woman resulted in a more positive overall experience.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I have a fresh idea:

Stop being a jackass to women.

Why is that so difficult?


It's easier for me if they hire ugly journalists, or at least hire journalists who adopt ugly people names as their pen name.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I've been a man, and a woman, online on various different sites/platforms. The type of abuse you get is different but I actually felt like being a woman resulted in a more positive overall experience.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson targeted and doxxed a female journalist two weeks ago. He's a piece of shiat and I hope he dies painfully of natural causes, say, metastatic anvil-on-head.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: vudukungfu: Incels.
Why don't the get a life?

Because when your core belief is that some random hottie should be barefoot and pregnant after a copious amount of sex with you (sex your are entitled to), the best way to achieve that is by harassing them out of the workplace.
Noted for it's absence is the incel presenting any kind of reason why they should are worthy for said women.


You forgot the kitchen part of that core belief. Barefoot, pregnant, and in the kitchen making you a sandwich.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

electricjebus: cman: vudukungfu: Incels.
Why don't the get a life?

What makes you think they're the only ones? There are plenty of misogynistic men who are in real relationships with women.

Yeah, but how many of them spend time harassing journalists online?  They're mostly just taking it out on their spouses.


You'd be surprised at how angry some can be. My step father during the Cosby trial was screaming on about that those women should shut up.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I've been a man, and a woman, online on various different sites/platforms. The type of abuse you get is different but I actually felt like being a woman resulted in a more positive overall experience.


In the original Diablo, I preferred to play the archer.  Just my play style.  Of course the only avatar is the female one.  The amount of old school battle.net harassments and come ons I got was farking ridiculous.
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I have a fresh idea:

Stop being a jackass to women.

Why is that so difficult?


Well now your just harassing jackasses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty much started with Gamergate.
 
