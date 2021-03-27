 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Is that an emotional support python in your lap or are you just happy to see me?   (newsweek.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Snake, FOX10 News, Reptile, enormous yellow-green snake, news clip, Fort Walton Beach, emotional support animal, driver's car  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 5:38 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think it's more of a nightcrawler
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everybody wants to touch my emotional support black mamba
 
apathy2673
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sometimes an emotional support python is just an emotional support python
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Additionally, their tendency to wrap and coil themselves around people can feel extremely comforting-almost like a hug.

Comforting, yeah, that's it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your sister loves the emotional support python I have for her. In my pants!

/it's my penis
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A reptile malfunction
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.