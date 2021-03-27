 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Long forgotten Irishwoman with a brass brassiere, who attempted to assassinate Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, to be honored with plaque in Dublin   (thesun.ie) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Benito Mussolini, Dublin City Council, Violet Gibson, News Group Newspapers, assassination attempt, Sun Online, VIOLENT VIOLET, political prisoner  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 11:53 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Antifa strikes!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Xena?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Attempted assassination? Really?! Sideshow Bob must be so covetous of that award right now
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So her attempt had the opposite effect. Also she was batshiat. Yeah celebrate the crazy Irish.

Irish and crazy. No one is celebrating me.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, a person who shoots people because an angel told them to is exactly my idea or an ideal role model

/one of those right for the wrong reasons in this case
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.