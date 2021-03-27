 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman left baffled after finding strange love note and two frankfurter sausages on doorstep from secret admirer   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasthatwrongshoilinothavedonethat.jpg
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But when I do this, I suddenly can't live near the elementary school.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't laugh, the wurst is yet to come.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The admirer is probably just some poor guy working two jobs to try and and make ends meat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And frankly, she should be baffled. They should grill all the suspects until one confesses. He might get a chili reception, but she'll relish knowing the perp.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's coming back later to make her airtight
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd better not try to hurt her, Frankfurter.
 
endmile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's just letting her know he wants give her his sausage
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We used to leave wieners in people's shoes in camps when at music festivals.

Listening to them finding them in the mornings while being three camps over was farking golden, I swear we almost caused full blown domestic disputes for some of the grumpier people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And they were married and lived happily ever after as they drove in to the sunset in the weiner mobile.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Listen son.  The person you think is your father isn't.  I had a torrid affair with a weiner salesman from Vienna.  Yes, his sausage was little but he sure knew how to pack it.
 
Peeping Tom Collins [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Awww cmon, no wieners tag? Really?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wondered what twodickdude from reddit was up to lately...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
KITH Sausages
Youtube 3ChvxsVgT8c
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kramer and Newman Making Sausages - Seinfeld
Youtube GQ1J0UNQwI0
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I wouldn't laugh, the wurst is yet to come.


You sound like a spoiled little Brät
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I wouldn't laugh, the wurst is yet to come.


Stop being a brat.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And this happened right after she left Baffled? Well.. someone's been waiting for that perfect moment. Baffled's loss, I say.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anybody check on the rule 34 with this one?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sounds like it may be two secret admirers testing her interest in such things.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

