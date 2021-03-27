 Skip to content
(Patch)   New Jersey: Come for the toxic waste sites, stay for the worm tornadoes   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New Jersey, Earthworm, News, director of the Rutgers Plant Diagnostic Lab, On the Waterfront, Hoboken councilwoman, Breaking news, Hoboken waterfront Thursday morning  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um...yeah.   "worm herding"

Never heard of it...but here it is:

Herds of earthworms congregate at Eisenhower State Park
Youtube 2y584iTnQIw


It's a thing.  A creepy, yucky...thing.  I would think the birds would be all over this.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously the worms have covid and will pass it to anyone that touches them. You read this on the internet so it has to be true.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the Worm Tornadoes open for the Replacements at Maxwell's back in '86.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: I saw the Worm Tornadoes open for the Replacements at Maxwell's back in '86.


Dude, I was there too.  WT's came out of nowhere and stole the show.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Note to self. Never go to Hoboken.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Worm tornadoes aren't bad. It's tornado worms you've got to watch out for.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
{faierydust} my science teacher says if all of the worms in the world came up to the surface the world would be buried 20 feet deep in them
{faierydust} he said there are 100000000000000000000000000 sea worms in the ocean 10 w/ 26 zeros
{faierydust} they would flow around the streets like aflood
{EVLNYMPH} serve
{faierydust} there is a world like that I have seen it
{faierydust} people die choking on them
{faierydust} they are consumed from the inside out
{MustacheGirl} All of us find that exact same fate.
{EVLNYMPH} serve
*S_GUTTENBERG HAS LOGGED IN*
{S_GUTTENBERG} HEY GIRLZ!!!!!! I'M TYPING WITH MY COCK. CYBER?
{MustacheGirl} Our race was created as food for worms that do not die. Our eyes are as sweet as candy to them.
{faierydust} eye
{EVLNYMPH} serve
{faierydust} I
{MustacheGirl} None find life outside of the throat. His jaws are like a lover's embrace.
*S_GUTTENBERG HAS LOGGED OUT*
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Note to self. Never go to Hoboken.


I see you've never been to NJ.

/people from NJ already knew to avoid Hoboken
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Free bait and pet food
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I first read the headline as "worm TOMATOES" ... not that it makes much difference, my reaction was the same: EW.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Note to self. Never go to Hoboken.


There's this deli called Fiore's that on Wednesdays and Saturdays has a special on a roast beef and mozzarella sandwich that is just incredible. Worth risking tornado worms for.
 
