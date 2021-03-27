 Skip to content
(RelayVibes)   "I now pronounce you briefcase and wife"   (relayvibes.co) divider line
12
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck.
She obviously has a lot of baggage.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has attachément issues.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far can she carry-on with this?
Seems like a lot to mentally get a grip on before things start rolling away.
Hopefully she's not a folder.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: How far can she carry-on with this?
Seems like a lot to mentally get a grip on before things start rolling away.
Hopefully she's not a folder.


I'm sure it's totes not an overnight decision she's made.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The marriage will run into issues when she caches the briefcase traveling along with other luggage on a baggage claim belt.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's gonna be heartbreaking for her when an airline accidentally sends her husband to Duluth.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: It's gonna be heartbreaking for her when an airline accidentally sends her husband to Duluth.


Or when she has to see another man or woman inside him.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These days I so rarely get off the couch I am more object than person.  We're a perfect match!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her real name isn't Rhonda, is it?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: It's gonna be heartbreaking for her when an airline accidentally sends her husband to Duluth.

Or when she has to see another man or woman inside him.


That'd be kinda hot, actually. Wait, no, maybe?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's kind of cute. And obviously crazy. I probably would have gone for her if I was 30 years younger.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: It's gonna be heartbreaking for her when an airline accidentally sends her husband to Duluth.

Or when she has to see another man or woman inside him.

That'd be kinda hot, actually. Wait, no, maybe?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
