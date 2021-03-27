 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lincoln Journal Star)   Many disgruntled employees choose to go on their lunch break and never return to work. This option is also available to prison inmates   (journalstar.com) divider line
6
    More: Facepalm, Colorado man, Guard, common area, guard, bond, March, guards, feces  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 9:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dude couldn't do 3 years?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
3 months left on a 3 year sentence and he just couldn't be bothered to finish? Dumbass tag left early for the day, I guess.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He had work release and he was getting out in June... what a grade A idiot.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 3 months left on a 3 year sentence and he just couldn't be bothered to finish? Dumbass tag left early for the day, I guess.


I know, right?  a couple more months, with work release, and he could have been done with all this.  Now he's got a longer sentence waiting for him when he inevitably gets caught and he has to live like a fugitive until then.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.