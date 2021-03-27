 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "There are no signs of foul play, but the death is considered suspicious." ORLY, Deputy Obvious?   (kiro7.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: Strimple is the third person found dead at a recycling center in the Austin area in the last year

This is serious. Everybody in Austin should know that dead bodies go to composting, not recycling.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Simple: convert it to a Soylent Green manufacturing plant.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems like we should encourage body recycling.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finally!  Somebody doing his or her civic duty!  ...unlike that other headine where they just left the dead body next to the trash.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn shame, throwing away a perfectly good white boy

/odscure?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Seems like we should encourage body recycling.


Have you seen most bodies?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is like +2 as far as carbon footprint goes.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

holdmybones:

Have you seen most bodies?


Can't say I have.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
theothersceneblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who is running this recycle yard?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder what the common factor is between these bodies. It seems like Austin has a booming body disposal business.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ugh, real police work is hard. Can't we just beat up someone holding a sign asking for equality?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't sleep in dumpsters.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Though now it does make me think. If I ever decide to end it finally. I should really set it up to just mind fark the police and everyone else.

Kinda like a last laugh from beyond the grave, as he trolled in life, he trolled in death.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Though now it does make me think. If I ever decide to end it finally. I should really set it up to just mind fark the police and everyone else.

Kinda like a last laugh from beyond the grave, as he trolled in life, he trolled in death.


I have wondered about that myself. Then I realize that it will probably end up in the indictment of some innocent person. Considering the state of our judicial system, it will probably end up in the conviction of some innocent person.

/one armed man optional
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cautionflag:

Kinda like a last laugh from beyond the grave, as he trolled in life, he trolled in death.

I have wondered about that myself. Then I realize that it will probably end up in the indictment of some innocent person. Considering the state of our judicial system, it will probably end up in the conviction of some innocent person.

/one armed man optional


Then frame some guilty person. They don't have to be guilty of murder, just something equally deserving of punishment like honking at you right when the light turns green.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
