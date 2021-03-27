 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   The shootings will continue until morale improves   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a minimum number of deaths in a shooting required before we can utilize the Newsflash tag?
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dstanley: Is there a minimum number of deaths in a shooting required before we can utilize the Newsflash tag?


Are you kidding me? Excessive numbers of mass shootings caused by an excessive amount of privately owned weapons? That's the most 'Murican thing ever at this juncture.
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People have been stuck inside for a long time, there's a lot of shooting to catch up on.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just make a "Business as Usual" tag for mass shootings. Or a "Thoughts and Prayers" tag.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dstanley: Is there a minimum number of deaths in a shooting required before we can utilize the Newsflash tag?


A very normal question in a very normal country.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whenever we talk about banning rifles, I'm reminded that the vast majority of gun crime is some wanna be with a hand gun. Ban all hand guns, period. Make possession of any hand gun a 50 year federal sentence, minimum. It won't stop the weirdo loners, but these petty arguments turned shootings will dry up fast as fark.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This isn't that unusual in Va Beach.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
MORE BLOOD FOR THE GUN GOD!!
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was just a few blocks from my house. The sirens woke up Mrs. VictoryCabal and then it was helicopters circling overhead all night.

Went out for a run this morning and they still have blocks of Oceanfront taped off and the camp car hasn't been towed away yet
 
supaxi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If Republicans wants to be originalists, anyone should have the right to carry any flintlock musket or pistol but nothing more advanced.  At least you won't have a mass shooting.
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Camo car, not camp car.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 It's too bad nothing can be done about it. Or maybe ?

What if Biden went around and licked all the guns? Nobody would want to touch them after, thus solving the problem once and for all.
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
