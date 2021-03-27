 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Good news doomdayers, a 'time traveller' has gone six years into the future where he says humans are already extinct (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure there's a good reason for this submission as well as the original story. I just don't have the slightest clue what it could be.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for a few bits of trash in one pic, it seems like a rather clean and orderly Armageddon.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I'm sure there's a good reason for this submission as well as the original story. I just don't have the slightest clue what it could be.


It's almost as if this was a "not news" site where people regularly share strange and amusing stories.

Or it could be you're just a killjoy who isn't happy unless you are complaining about something.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: Except for a few bits of trash in one pic, it seems like a rather clean and orderly Armageddon.


Last one out the door when Armageddon came also forgot to turn out the lights.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dammit, Biden.  We should have left Trump in charge.
 
Pextor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Dammit, Biden.  We should have left Trump in charge.


6 years from now would be 2 years into Trump's next term.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This happened to me also... six years ago, I traveled six years into the future.

Things aren't great, but we aren't extinct, and things are improving.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/oblig.
 
