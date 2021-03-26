 Skip to content
(USA Today)   University of Miami epidemiologists now warning that the Pandemic Spring Break in Florida might not end so well. Florida tag trumps Obvious, Followup, Sick, Stupid, and Asinine tags in massive free-for-all   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Miami, New York City, Florida, Medical school, transmissible coronavirus variant B.1.1, Public health, Medicine, New York  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We'll know in 14-21 days.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It quite surprising there hasn't been an "American variant" of the Covid virus, given how much we like to spread it around.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Around here we started high school athletics and returning kids to school about 3 weeks ago.

Sure enough, covid cases among kids aged 10-19 have gone up by about 130% in that time frame.

Don't wear a mask, get too close to others = catch the virus.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It quite surprising there hasn't been an "American variant" of the Covid virus, given how much we like to spread it around.


Infecting Americans is so easy that there's no evolutionary pressure.
 
runbuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did Ric Romero venture out into the field, again?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Covid is kind of like Jason Voorhees in this. All these dumb kids went down there to do drugs, get drunk, and have indiscriminate sex, and Covid will selectively-randomly pick out a bunch of them to kill for their sins.

And at this point, I'm like the audience of a Friday the 13th movie. Kill the annoying ones first, Jason!

Seriously, though: If you're selfish enough, dumb enough, and careless enough to go to spring break in the middle of a pandemic, then you're the type of idiot that would fit in perfectly at Camp Crystal Lake.
 
haterade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's okay, non-residents are not counted in Florida covid numbers.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yet another reason student loans should not be "forgiven"
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
After nearly a year, the funny thing is the three states with the highest per capita of cases of the last week are NY, NJ and Michigan.  Three states that were hit especially hard in the first wave one year ago.  Must be a lot of plague rats living in those three states.   I know one who is responsible for 3 cases in Michigan (at least)
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eightballjacket: After nearly a year, the funny thing is the three states with the highest per capita of cases of the last week are NY, NJ and Michigan.  Three states that were hit especially hard in the first wave one year ago.  Must be a lot of plague rats living in those three states.   I know one who is responsible for 3 cases in Michigan (at least)


More people voted for Trump in New York than Ohio.  More people voted for Trump in New Jersey than Tennessee.  More people voted for Trump in Michigan than Alabama and Oklahoma combined.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How long until we find out DeSantis has majority ownership of a company that rents ventilators to hospitals?
 
