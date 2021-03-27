 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   San Francisco is so expensive people are living in caves   (whdh.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Troglodytes
 
shamen123
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Real estate agent: "Cavernous apartment in rural setting with clifftop views and potential for interior expansion. Close to major routes and easy commute to the city. $3999/month"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

shamen123: Real estate agent: "Cavernous apartment in rural setting with clifftop views and potential for interior expansion. Close to major routes and easy commute to the city. $3999/month"


The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfrozen Caveman Real Estate Agent: "Your Zillow listings frighten and confuse me. Sometimes the clanging bells of your cable car system make me want to get out of my Tesla and run off into the hills or whatever."
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lived in a cave but now you've got all the high tech gentrification mobs moving in with their fancy 'fire' and wall drawings. It just isn't the same.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Free climate control.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I lived in a cave but now you've got all the high tech gentrification mobs moving in with their fancy 'fire' and wall drawings. It just isn't the same.


I heard wattle made great insulation from Fred, but then he broke out in a horrible rash. And me with my cave half-wattled!

\the one good thing about being a hermit is the people you meet, though
 
Lifeless
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Vallejo's a shiathole, though.  A cave would be infinitely more desirable than half the houses there.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vallejo is where all the people who couldn't afford to live in Oakland anymore moved to.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Free climate control.


Seriously. And naturally quiet and peaceful, and relatively safe.  If I was homeless in an area that had caves, that'd be a top choice.  Beats the shiat out of living under an overpass.
 
