(YouTube)   Here's a nice, concise explanation of what the hell is going on with that ship stuck in the Suez Canal. Fark: they will probably have to unload it to get it loose. Double Fark: the ship is designed to be unloaded in a port   (youtube.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
IOW, the canal will be closed for at least the next several months.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So has anyone shot that captain yet?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, good, and grats on his English. This is like the start of the COVID plague, only it's when nothing from China can reach Europe. Going to get much much worse before it gets better.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aren't all ships designed to be unloaded in a port?
 
indylaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hope the ship's owners have good insurance.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only the front would fall off!
 
nucal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Couldn't they just ram it and see what happens?  That would be great television.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]


That ship carries 20,000 containers
 
Sasquach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any sort of land based push/pull possible? Maybe in concert with an effort to fluidize the sand bed?...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers


so, two helicopter then?

has anyone proposed the whale-on-a-beach solution?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers


Do you have to remove all 20,000 containers, or just enough that it floats up just a bit?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://isitstillstuck.com/
 
jekfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers


How do they load it and how long does it take?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Aren't all ships designed to be unloaded in a port?


No. Smaller ships dump their cargo in the ocean and float it to shore.
/TMYK
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]


A Chinook can only lift 12 tonnes. A forty-foot container can be 30 tonnes. It is possible that some of the top ones can be helicoptered off,
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers

Do you have to remove all 20,000 containers, or just enough that it floats up just a bit?


Best current estimate: about 600, at the bow end. However, they hope to float it off tonight.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers


Also, I think the helicopter suggestion is now a joke along the lines of "why don't they just fire her". It's been brought up multiple times in every thread on this topic that the largest helicopters in the world cannot lift a fully loaded cargo container.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've seen this before when a truck got stuck beneath a low bridge.  You let the air out of the tires.  F*ckin', these guys have never delivered furniture.  Noobs.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

433: Couldn't they just ram it and see what happens?  That would be great television.


I know you're joking, but thousands of different companies on all echelons have product on those containers. The number of lawsuits filed would be insane.
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers

so, two helicopter then?

has anyone proposed the whale-on-a-beach solution?


That calls for an awful lot of Greenpeace volunteers. I'm not sure they have that many. And what's more, sometimes the whales come right back again.
 
B0redd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Somewhere there is an insurance broker shiatting bricks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Suez Canal Timelapse | Life at Sea on a Container Ship
Youtube 2a3hLZJZmlI


How it goes without a freak sandstorm.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indylaw: Hope the ship's owners have good insurance.


Nobody's insurance is that good.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 433: Couldn't they just ram it and see what happens?  That would be great television.

I know you're joking, but thousands of different companies on all echelons have product on those containers. The number of lawsuits filed would be insane.


It has been confirmed that all of these containers hold babies that are owned by Hillary Clinton.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I kinda miss Trump off-handily suggest filling it with helium.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]


Considering just the fuel costs of such an operation, they'd be better off transporting one of the giant magnetic cranes to the site. I'm still almost certain the surrounding area isn't structurally sound enough to support such a rig.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Aren't all ships designed to be unloaded in a port?


Not ULCCs (Ultra large crude carriers). They dock with offshore platforms, which then pump the oil to shore. But they are too big to fit in the Suez canal.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers

so, two helicopter then?

has anyone proposed the whale-on-a-beach solution?


Yep. I'm not going to say who it was though
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This might sound dumb, but how much would it cost to build another canal so that they can handle more traffic?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have they tried unplugging it and plugging it back in?

/it's early, got nothin
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So that's what happened to all that crap I ordered.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This might sound dumb, but how much would it cost to build another canal so that they can handle more traffic?


I was thinking about a detour around it, too.

/no idea if that's even possible
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Aren't all ships designed to be unloaded in a port?


These days that is probably true, what with the containers and all. but old-timey freighters could generally be unloaded anywhere you could roust out a bunch of strong backs to carry shiat. The problem is getting (and installing) cranes to the area.

They may end up essentially building an entire port facility right there to get that ship unplugged.

And that will have some interesting ramifications down the road. For example, I can see them creating an entire side channel and harbor in the process of doing that. So... new port of call to unload freight at? Once they build it, there will be pressure from local interests to use it.

Yeah, the cost would be insane, but not unplugging the Suez Canal is NOT an option. The cost of not doing so is even worse, probably by an order of magnitude. I've read that the world cost of this little problem is billions of dollars PER DAY. It is disrupting trade all over the world.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: tmyk: nucal: Just bring in an empty ship and a couple of these

[2abc8o2fsv0b15m651231ryl-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 620x465]

That ship carries 20,000 containers

so, two helicopter then?

has anyone proposed the whale-on-a-beach solution?


Russia tried using two Mi-26s to transport some of their space equipment. They found it was super dangerous and abandoned the idea. That only works in the movies.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This might sound dumb, but how much would it cost to build another canal so that they can handle more traffic?


This isthe other canal to handle more traffic
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At this point, they might as well leave the ship there and dredge another channel. The rusting hulk will serve as warning to the next passersby.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This might sound dumb, but how much would it cost to build another canal so that they can handle more traffic?


Probably a trillion.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: https://isitstillstuck.com/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby, I had it confused with the ones that are designed to be unloaded in the desert
 
