(Toronto Star)   Roommate died? No problem. Garbage collection is Tuesday   (thestar.com) divider line
12
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
<<<
will spend the next six months under house arrest 24 hours a day, with the exception of being allowed to grocery shop and attend appointments between noon and 2 p.m.
>>>

That pretty much describes the last 12 months. And I didn't even have to wear an ankle monitor.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Bring Out Your Dead
Youtube QcbR1J_4ICg


/oblig
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My instructions:
1. Donation
2. Cremation
3. Trash goes out on Thursdays

Methinks he missed the first two.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude! Dead roommates go in the green bin, not the trash.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well did he have a problem with that?  I bet nobody thought to ask him.  Geniuses.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon!  The article clearly says that he left the body next to the dumpster.  That way, any passing garbage-pickers who were looking for an extra body could easily see it.  I think that shows a great sense of responsibility and civic-mindedness.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he know that you're supposed to recycle?
At least compost.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs were involved?
/DNRTA
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Drugs were involved?
/DNRTA


Bingo. But they are legal so it's all good.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what he gets for being a do-gooder. Invited homeless person to live with him, homeless person died, his own fears and anxiety made him do a stupid thing (don't keep dead bodies, they stink!), now he's in trouble again.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have made fun of Pirates of the Pancreas.
 
