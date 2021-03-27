 Skip to content
 
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   For the perp's sake, I hope that the pizza and breadsticks were worth it   (local12.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Speed limit, Little Caesars, 30-year-old Richard Pratt Heilbut, Salt Lake City, Orem police officer, Utah, Police, Chevrolet Malibu  
Robinfro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I could understand if it were a classy joint like Domino's, or Pizza Hut, or even a Walmart & stealing some Tombstone pizzas...but son, you gotta lay off the meth if you're going after Little Caesar's.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't want to be a snob but isn't Little Caesar's just cardboard and catsup?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Little caesar's is not worth going to jail for
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And yet he wasn't even charged with stealing the pizza?

Totally worth it dude.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe if it was deep dish.
 
