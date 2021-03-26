 Skip to content
(Insider)   Ever went looking for the elusive g-spot and couldn't find it? Here is an article with a helpful picture   (insider.com)
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mmehh, call it what it is, Q-spot, only works if you believe hard enough.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The G-Spot? 
That is where the load on the tires is exceeded by cornering forces and the tires break free. Combined with a timely Scandinavian flick and increased RPM and you got you some giggity. Oh yes you do.  
I hope this helped. 

This is an intermediate skill and should learned in a semi controlled and supervised environment with proper safety gear and equipment.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mine is in my butt. If god didn't want men to have gay sex, then he wouldn't have put our g-spot up our butts.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "G-spot" is a myth with no factual basis in reality, like "dysentery" and "Luxembourg".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
G-spot? It's not like most farkers can even find the clitoris.

/happy hunting
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Location seems to depend on the person, so say I from limited experience. I mean, every time somebody tries to "once size fits all" any sexual issue, they get it wrong.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On whatever the tongue is touching apparently.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Mine is in my butt. If god didn't want men to have gay sex, then he wouldn't have put our g-spot up our butts.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sakeone.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers:

Fark user image
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not an anatomical structure
An anatomical structure is any biological entity that occupies space and is distinguished from its surroundings.

Ummm, I must be an idiot, but didn't they just say it doesn't exist? The g-spot occupies no space and is indistinguishable from it's surroundings?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Turns monitor left*

*Turns monitor right*

*Turns monitor upside down*

Is this like snipe hunting?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful information provided by Insideher Magazine.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the like finding Loch Ness monster?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lurk lurk lurk
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing news from Inside-her
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: The "G-spot" is a myth with no factual basis in reality, like "dysentery" and "Luxembourg".


You try dissin' Terry and see how he reacts.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Mine is in my butt. If god didn't want men to have gay sex, then he wouldn't have put our g-spot up our butts.


However, straight people can also have sex up men's butts. (And they should do a whole lot more of it!)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Location seems to depend on the person, so say I from limited experience. I mean, every time somebody tries to "once size fits all" any sexual issue, they get it wrong.


Location also seems to vary in any given person, at least with respect to obvious anatomical landmarks, but it's always there somewhere.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. 2021 and no detailed 3D models illustrating where this may be.
Now, there IS this amazing artist that has this book of 3D imaged drawings of sexual anatomy fortunately that's the only place I find that kind of detail
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we know where a strawberry's G-spot is.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: How to find the Lost City of Atlantis
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured finding it was something like this--just push buttons until something good happens.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just kidding, but seriously, if I, a gay man, can find one, so can you, dudes.

/many trans men have vaginas and G spots!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The G-spot is around the vagina's front wall about 2 inches in,
You know this helps not in the least.. May as well have tapped it out in sanskrit in morse code
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Likely the internal roots of the clitoris' -Was this written by virgins who have never actually studied or had any experience with how vaginas work?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': 'Likely the internal roots of the clitoris' -Was this written by virgins who have never actually studied or had any experience with how vaginas work?


Sooooo, Farkers?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G-spot real.  Squirting not real?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: G-spot real.  Squirting not real?


When I   19 I dated a 19 year old girl that did in fact squirt
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirting is pee.
Yep.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: The "G-spot" is a myth with no factual basis in reality, like "dysentery" and "Luxembourg".


You can die of Luxembourg
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: It's not an anatomical structure
An anatomical structure is any biological entity that occupies space and is distinguished from its surroundings.

Ummm, I must be an idiot, but didn't they just say it doesn't exist? The g-spot occupies no space and is indistinguishable from it's surroundings?


The nerves are the anatomical structure.  The signal processing done by most people's brain that make the signals from those nerves = pleasure is not an anatomical structure, but also real.  Combine the two and you've got a "spot" that isn't in and of itself a concrete thing, but the sum of its parts is.  By way of analogy, many people are ticklish on the bottom of their feet.  A ticklish spot isn't an anatomical structure alone, but it still exists.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: edmo: Location seems to depend on the person, so say I from limited experience. I mean, every time somebody tries to "once size fits all" any sexual issue, they get it wrong.

Location also seems to vary in any given person, at least with respect to obvious anatomical landmarks, but it's always there somewhere.


Same general area, though I've noticed differences in.. uhh.. geometry that might make it less or more accessible. Big differences in sensitivity too, so I can see why it can be considered 'elusive' or even mythical.

As was said, everybody is different.

Diff'rent Strokes 1978 - 1986 Opening and Closing Theme
Youtube vV27CUj51vU
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loki see loki do: Squirting is pee.
Yep.


I can assure you that what was coming out of my girlfriend was not urine. I smelt it and tasted it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loki see loki do: Squirting is pee.
Yep.


And thank god for that.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: 2. Doggy style: T...Your partner will be stroking the G-spot with every thrust.

Bending downward like that would be so painful. How am I supposed to bend downward in a come-hither motion, exactly?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The G spot? I don't think they exist

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: loki see loki do: Squirting is pee.
Yep.

I can assure you that what was coming out of my girlfriend was not urine. I smelt it and tasted it.


Bean burritos for all
 
Eravior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Found it! And it was taken at a farmers market to boot! It was so obvious!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Wait. The other comments are sexual in nature.
//Eh. I guess they're all into grandmas and grandpas.
 
acad1228
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: G-spot? It's not like most farkers can even find the clitoris.

/happy hunting


When done right, you can stimulate both the clitoris and the G-spot with one hand. You'll know you have it when she stops talking.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.sdreader.comView Full Size

is this what a g-spot smells like?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Slow and steady finds the rough internal tissue that makes your lady happy.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

apathy2673: [media.sdreader.com image 658x357]
is this what a g-spot smells like?


Are you 12?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus, people.  One finger inside,curve the finger to the left, feel the ridges and its usually there. Do I have to tell you everything?
 
