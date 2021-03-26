 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   She didn't see the book she liked on the shelf, so she wrote it. RIP Beverly Cleary at 104   (apnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 26 Mar 2021 at 6:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...


/firstly
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Upon turning 100, she said: "Well, I didn't do it on purpose!"
 
SirMadness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
R.I.P.
classiccola.comView Full Size


/This meme is an act of love.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was racking my brain to remember what I work I knew her name from and then I finally just went to Wikipedia to read the full list of her works. Pretty sure it was The Mouse and the Motorcycle.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if Henry and Beezus got married when they grew up and had their own little Ramonas.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just got a poster of Ramona Quimby. It's going up on the door at Beverly Cleary school tomorrow.
 
Ginsbergs Ink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember being in elementary school, and reading Ramona Quimby, Age 8. From then on, I had a need to read everything Ms. Cleary wrote.

She was my childhood.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Was racking my brain to remember what I work I knew her name from and then I finally just went to Wikipedia to read the full list of her works. Pretty sure it was The Mouse and the Motorcycle.


You never read the Ramona books? Those were recommended to like, every kid in elementary school. Great writing for the age and reading levels.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I read all her books, and have given them as gifts to kids over the years.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She was still alive?  I didn't know that.  Loved her books when I was a kid.
 
drogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of my favorite books when I was growing up.

/Vroom

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
once upon a midnight dreary
i was reading a book by beverly cleary
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ginsbergs Ink: I remember being in elementary school, and reading Ramona Quimby, Age 8. From then on, I had a need to read everything Ms. Cleary wrote.

She was my childhood.


Agreed. In a world where girls were supposed to be girly, Cleary gave us permission to be Ramona. I will be forever grateful to her for that.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I read all her books published before 1980.

Thank you so much, Ms. Cleary. You brought a spark of utter joy to my childhood.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Fireproof: Was racking my brain to remember what I work I knew her name from and then I finally just went to Wikipedia to read the full list of her works. Pretty sure it was The Mouse and the Motorcycle.

You never read the Ramona books? Those were recommended to like, every kid in elementary school. Great writing for the age and reading levels.


I never read the Ramona books, but I read The Mouse and the Motorcycle many, many times as a kid.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I liked Henry Huggins. She made a character with whom I didn't have much in common but could easily identify with.

And she was especially great at being able to make the mind of 6/7/8-year old Ramona somehow make sense. You see kids doing stuff and wonder what they're thinking - well, if you read Beverly Cleary, you had a pretty good idea of how their logic works at that age.

"After Father had served the chicken and mashed potatoes and peas and Mother had passed the hot rolls, Beezus decidedthe time had come to tell Aunt Beatrice about being Sacajawea. "Do you know what I did last week?" she began. "I want some jelly," said Ramona "You mean, 'Please pass the jelly,' "corrected Mother while Beezus waited patiently. 'No, what did you do last week?" asked Aunt Beatrice. "Well, last week I-" Beezus began again. " like purple jelly better then red jelly," said Ramona. ' Ramona , stop interrupting your sister," said Father. "Well, Ido like purple jelly better then red jelly," insisted Ramona."Never mind," said Mother. "Go no, Beezus." Last week-" said Beezus, looking at her aunt, who smiled as if she understood."Excuse me, Beezus," Mother cut in. "Ramona, we do not put jelly on our mashed potatoes." "I like jelly on my mashed potatoes."Ramona stirred potato and jelly aroud with her fork. "Ramona you heard what your mother said." Father looked stern. "If I can ut butter on my mashed potateos, why can't I put jelly? I put butter and jelly on toast," said Ramona. Father couldn't help laughing. "That's a hard question to answer." "But Mother-" Beezus began."I like jelly on my mashed potateos," interrupted Ramona, looking sulky."
 
kp1230
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I read the Ramona books over and over and over again when I was a girl. I laughed long and hard at some of the stories. I still remember the red rain boots. I has a sad.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm definitely not sharing this info with my 7-year-old daughter.....

RIP Ms. Cleary
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My daughter (who turns 9 in August) has been reading the entire Ramona series throughout her third grade year. It's the first book series that's really captured her attention and made her fall in love with reading. I occasionally ask her to read a chapter to me, and even I find myself getting caught up in the Quimby family and whatever they're dealing with in that particularly book.

Miss Cleary...thanks for getting my kid hooked on the best habit she'll ever have.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Henry and Ribsy were responsible for me getting to watch a good bit of Rocky and Bullwinkle on TV*

*parents had a rule that we had to read an hour to watch an hour of TV.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirMadness: R.I.P.
[classiccola.com image 200x285]

/This meme is an act of love.


Strangely I kind of liked that a Coca-Cola World.

I read all the Henry Higgins and Ramona Quimby books that were out when I was a kid. My daughter just got a Ramona Quimby set for her birthday.

I was very disappointed when I was a paper boy that it wasn't like in the Henry Higgins books. The paper stopped having the paper boys collect the payments. That meant no tips. I made only about $25-30 a month for walking or riding my bike to deliver those papers around my route. Delivering papers when it is -30F truly sucks.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I grew up reading this wonderful lady's books!

Thank you, Ms Cleary for all the happy memories!

Fark user imageView Full Size

I love all of her books, but this one the most. ♥♥
 
Ginsbergs Ink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kp1230: I read the Ramona books over and over and over again when I was a girl. I laughed long and hard at some of the stories. I still remember the red rain boots. I has a sad.


"Miss Binney's words were too much for Ramona. After all the times she had been forced to wear Howie's ugly old brown boots she could not leave her beautiful new red boots out in the mud to fill up with rainwater. "I want my boots," she howled, and began to cry again."

Ramona was definitely not a pest. She was just stubborn, that's all.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I will dim my dawnzer tonight in salute.
 
popstop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weird timing for me. I had posted about her impending 100th birthday on Facebook a few years ago  and the memories came up for that post yesterday. So I checked out her wikipedia page and was surprised to see was still alive. Then I started reminiscing about all the Ramona books I read when I was young and grateful for her stories because they encouraged my love of reading. Incredible impact.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok. Here's my Beverly Cleary story....
In 4th grade, our class wrote letters to each of our favorite authors.  Me and another kid got the exact same canned response back from her.  Something about how she loves to hear from her young readers...blah blah blah.

I was disappointed and couldn't understand how someone who writes for a living couldn't put together a personalized letter.  I know I shouldn't speak ill of the dead, and if you guys have good memories of her - good for you.

But I want you to know there was another side of her.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rotsky: Ok. Here's my Beverly Cleary story....
In 4th grade, our class wrote letters to each of our favorite authors.  Me and another kid got the exact same canned response back from her.  Something about how she loves to hear from her young readers...blah blah blah.

I was disappointed and couldn't understand how someone who writes for a living couldn't put together a personalized letter.  I know I shouldn't speak ill of the dead, and if you guys have good memories of her - good for you.

But I want you to know there was another side of her.


You're still that 8-year old idiot who doesnt realize popular authors dont have time to answer all their fan mail, huh?
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I will dim my dawnzer tonight in salute.


Read her books by its lee light.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Fireproof: Was racking my brain to remember what I work I knew her name from and then I finally just went to Wikipedia to read the full list of her works. Pretty sure it was The Mouse and the Motorcycle.

You never read the Ramona books? Those were recommended to like, every kid in elementary school. Great writing for the age and reading levels.


I feel like there's some chance the teacher read one of them to the class or something, but I just read through the descriptions of all of them on Wikipedia and none of them are striking me as really familiar.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Three generations of my family read her books as kids.  It's a hell of a legacy.

R.I.P. lady writer
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rotsky: Ok. Here's my Beverly Cleary story....
In 4th grade, our class wrote letters to each of our favorite authors.  Me and another kid got the exact same canned response back from her.  Something about how she loves to hear from her young readers...blah blah blah.

I was disappointed and couldn't understand how someone who writes for a living couldn't put together a personalized letter.  I know I shouldn't speak ill of the dead, and if you guys have good memories of her - good for you.

But I want you to know there was another side of her.


Well if it makes you feel better, she probably didn't read your letter or sent the response.
/Henry and Ribsy rocked my little world
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My favorite one was when Henry caught a salmon by hand
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Beverly Cleary's books were a huge part of my childhood, as a girl who loved to read. Plus I thought it was neat that she was local. R.I.P.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sigh, so many childhood hours spent with so many familiar friends ... who hadn't aged a bit when introduced to my own kids decades down the line.

RIP Ms Cleary & thanks.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.