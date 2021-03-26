 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   In Japan, livestreaming the arrest of drug dealers isn't against the law. Setting up the drug deal so you can livestream them getting arrested is   (soranews24.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's unclear how much of the YouTubers' motivation came from an overactive sense of justice and how much from the potential of earning some extra cash through their monetized YouTube channel

It's not unclear at all. And as far I'm concerned they set up the drug deals, they should do hard time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: It's unclear how much of the YouTubers' motivation came from an overactive sense of justice and how much from the potential of earning some extra cash through their monetized YouTube channel

It's not unclear at all. And as far I'm concerned they set up the drug deals, they should do hard time.


So when cops set up a sting they go to jail?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: It's unclear how much of the YouTubers' motivation came from an overactive sense of justice and how much from the potential of earning some extra cash through their monetized YouTube channel

It's not unclear at all. And as far I'm concerned they set up the drug deals, they should do hard time.


Counterpoint: it's only weed.

/ yes they are dicks, assholes, and stupid
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: It's not unclear at all. And as far I'm concerned they set up the drug deals, they should do hard time.

So when cops set up a sting they go to jail?


No. But you do get off if it can be proven to be entrapment.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's a "mater detective?"

"I dunno... what's a mater with you?"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems to me that when crossing drug dealers the law is the least of your worries.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder how the drug dealers will feel if they meet in prison
 
SirMadness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, legal weed in Japan, around what, 2335..?
 
Taima
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lindalouwho:

Counterpoint: it's only weed.
/ yes they are dicks, assholes, and stupid

This is a first-world country where porn is illegal.  Some very backwards (to the rest of the world) views there.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Taima: This is a first-world country where porn is illegal. Some very backwards (to the rest of the world) views there.


I assume you mean uncensored porn being illegal. Cause if you mean porn in general, boy, do I have news for you!

// You can blame the Americans for starting the censorship, and Japanese politicians since for being too chickenshiat to change it.
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Taima:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now it's legal.
 
