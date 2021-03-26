 Skip to content
 
(Vancouver Sun)   Police *pop* on the lookout *pop* for a man *pop* who caused *pop* $6,500 in damages *pop* after popping *pop* the bubble wrap *pop* of an *pop* art installation *pop*   (vancouversun.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to work in a warehouse. One day, I took some bubble-wrap out of the trash and laid it in two parallel rows, about 12 feet long. Then I drove over it with the forklift.

It was pretty rad. Would do again.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where the hell are they getting that number Fromm

The artist can fix the piece for around 10-15. Bucks worth of bubble wrap and a couple of bucks worth of zip ties

Major dick move, but honestly, not much in the way of monetary value, not like he torched it and it can't be repaired
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not even the GOOD bubble wrap. It's that miniature, crappy stuff that's not loud enough to scare anybody.
 
acouvis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: It's not even the GOOD bubble wrap. It's that miniature, crappy stuff that's not loud enough to scare anybody.


Considering parts of it literally came out of a rubbish bin its no surprised.

https://garlandmag.com/article/mauree​n​-gruben/

Personally this is one of those examples of "modern art" I don't get and wouldn't spend 1/100th of whats listed as the damages on...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
glasstire.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baka-san: Where the hell are they getting that number Fromm

The artist can fix the piece for around 10-15. Bucks worth of bubble wrap and a couple of bucks worth of zip ties

Major dick move, but honestly, not much in the way of monetary value, not like he torched it and it can't be repaired


Ten bucks and a cookie says the unknown man who caused these "thousands" of dollars' worth of damage to a few bits of bubble wrap will turn out to be the artist's friend, getting her some free publicity.

Yes, I'm cynical, but tell me I'm wrong.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a compulsion. Once you pop, you can't stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even Zoidberg wouldn't buy that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

a particular individual: I used to work in a warehouse. One day, I took some bubble-wrap out of the trash and laid it in two parallel rows, about 12 feet long. Then I drove over it with the forklift.

It was pretty rad. Would do again.


Malcolm in Middle did it

Some things will never change
Youtube _bpbcVi6iN8
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: baka-san: Where the hell are they getting that number Fromm

The artist can fix the piece for around 10-15. Bucks worth of bubble wrap and a couple of bucks worth of zip ties

Major dick move, but honestly, not much in the way of monetary value, not like he torched it and it can't be repaired

Ten bucks and a cookie says the unknown man who caused these "thousands" of dollars' worth of damage to a few bits of bubble wrap will turn out to be the artist's friend, getting her some free publicity.

Yes, I'm cynical, but tell me I'm wrong.


Performance art
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's why the call it pop art.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Security camera video of the incident:

Monk and the Bubble Wrap
Youtube fl3wNku_eWE
 
Daikiki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: That's why the call it pop art.


Threads over. You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here.
 
