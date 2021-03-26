 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Calgary Herald)   Labour and delivery unit at hospital expecting 20 births in near future. Some of the public might come in too   (calgaryherald.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Childbirth, Pregnancy, Calgary nurse Arden Hicks, In vitro fertilisation, Infant, delivery unit, pregnant nurses, High-risk pregnancies  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 10:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know that's the work of one good looking Dr. guy, somewhere in that hospital.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, deliveries are delayed because the canal is blocked.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope nobody who lives near there is pregnant. Because your baby is going to be delivered by Sam the Janitor due to lack of qualified staff.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like 20 people already did come in.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In related news, the doctors and nurses at the maternity ward of Foothills Medical Centre like to faaaaaarrrkkk.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It always happens in waves. When a new nursing class gets their first big paycheck, they get tattoos together. Second paycheck: we can afford having snot-goblins.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.