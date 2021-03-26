 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Hmm, police union in the middle of contract negotiations purchases billboards advertising how shiatty their performance has been. Bold strategy, cotton   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Police, law enforcement, negotiating strategy, things, fear, frontline of those issues, officers, community  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 11:35 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Look how bad we suck. Now pay us."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: "Look how bad we suck. Now pay us."


Worse:

"If you think we suck now, just watch what happens when you don't give into our demands".

That's some fine police union work, Lou.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When you intentionally reject high I.Q. candidates for your police departments, this is what you get.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Him?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you don't mess with drugs and if you leave other people alone, you probably won't get yourself killed.
 
indylaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"They think they have a great union but they don't. They're basically slaves!"
 
FloridaTagChecksOut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
be·nev·o·lent
/bəˈnevələnt/

adjective
well meaning and kindly.

/I live here
// They can fark right off
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was there when police incompetence got Rachel Hoffman killed. You don't have to tell me twice about how much the Tallahassee PD sucks ass.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FloridaTagChecksOut: be·nev·o·lent
/bəˈnevələnt/

adjective
well meaning and kindly.

/I live here
// They can fark right off


Not benevolent to you, silly, to other members of their gang.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aagrajag: edmo: "Look how bad we suck. Now pay us."

Worse:

"If you think we suck now, just watch what happens when you don't give into our demands".

That's some fine police union work, Lou.


That's what unions do
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: "Look how bad we suck. Now pay us."


It sounds dumb, but it works for school systems all the time.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.