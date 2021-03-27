 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Missed it by that much   (kfor.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, major damage, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Police, Burglary, OKLAHOMA CITY, lot of damage, Oklahoma County, Oklahoma  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The dude was trying to knock off a vapeshop / weed dispensary and bashes in the shoe shop instead.

Something tells me weed isn't the only drug he's on.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, Colin Jost is really looking rough these days.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he meant to hit the vape shop and got the shoe repair place instead? Close, but no cigar. What a heel. The guy has no sole.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He needed a better BACK-UP PLAN.
 
phishrace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And loving it
 
othmar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
what a dumbass
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there actually an "I was meaning to hit that thing with my vehicle but I hit something else" trifecta in play? That would be something else...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Is there actually an "I was meaning to hit that thing with my vehicle but I hit something else" trifecta in play? That would be something else...


I'm glad I'm not the only one who thought this theme sounded familiar.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He actually confessed that he intended to rob another business. 8x
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a pretty rough 25. Would have pegged him at a 35 or older
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.