(KRCR TV Redding)   Have you ever driven through Northern California and thought "Wow that redwood tree sure is impressive, but why is it getting closer?"   (krcrtv.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is one of my biggest nightmares. I think about this whenever I drive under a limb that looks a little wonky.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had a tree fall on my house when I was a kid.

By house I mean my bedroom. A limb broke through and poked a hole 5 feet from my head.

Luckily it was just a rotting doug fir. And we were in an old, very overbuilt house with a steep peak.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The fun part was waking up before it hit. Then the screaming of other people when I'm just kinda groggy.

Being without power for a week sucked. The cat was hissing at the buzzing, severed power line, which was funny.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Redwoods are more of a California thing.
 
DarkTrance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That happened to me coming out of the Sequoia forest on 198.  Was diving slow due to fog, saw bits and pieces of debris start flying across the road, so I floored it.   It was a small one, maybe a foot diameter, but glad I got past it, since it closed the highway completely.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus. When it's your time, it's your farking time, I guess.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DarkTrance: glad I got past it, since it closed the highway completely


I've heard that many PNW natives carry a chainsaw in their vehicles.

/PNW natives, is that racist?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: DarkTrance: glad I got past it, since it closed the highway completely

I've heard that many PNW natives carry a chainsaw in their vehicles.

/PNW natives, is that racist?


Not a native, but I could come up with more colorful names for these quaint folks. The next time I feel unlucky, I will think of these folks cruising along 199.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Redwoods are more of a California thing.


I've always thought of anything north of Mt. Shasta as the Pacific North West.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hlehmann: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Redwoods are more of a California thing.

I've always thought of anything north of Mt. Shasta as the Pacific North West.


Fark that's what the border should be...

I love Shasta
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Redwoods are more of a California thing.


They're tall enough that it might also be an Oregon or Nevada thing if you're not careful.

/ Beautiful forests, but then you come across a stump and realize how absurdly large they are. Genuinely awe inspiring.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eurkea, CA is shiat.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crash remained under investigation.

Okay.  I have to ask.  WTF are you investigating? A farking big tree fell down and hit a car.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then it hit you.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: This is one of my biggest nightmares. I think about this whenever I drive under a limb that looks a little wonky.


I wonder if Greg Abbott does that also?
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George, George, George of the roadway, fast as he can be...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FML and now I have another phobia
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I had a tree fall on my house when I was a kid.

By house I mean my bedroom. A limb broke through and poked a hole 5 feet from my head.

Luckily it was just a rotting doug fir. And we were in an old, very overbuilt house with a steep peak.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
css:  driving behind a small suv on the road into town, we both got to witness half an old tree fall -seemed like slow-mo- onto the road ahead of us.   It tilted slowly, crashed to the road and it was so rotten it totally flew apart.   We both stopped in time, and it was cool to see, but realized afterward what a disaster it could have been.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Redwoods are more of a California thing.

They're tall enough that it might also be an Oregon or Nevada thing if you're not careful.

/ Beautiful forests, but then you come across a stump and realize how absurdly large they are. Genuinely awe inspiring.


Old logging photos are fun, but kind of sad at the same time

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Every time I read one of these stories about someone meeting their end in such an unlikely and/or bizarre way, it makes me wonder, setting aside the fact that they died too young, if it's better being crushed by a random sequoia tree vs. having a massive stroke after spending 5 years in a nursing home at 92, sitting in your own filth, afraid of everything. I mean, the tree makes for an epic story and family legend, right?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, if people don't... *get* how big redwoods can be... driving this stretch of 199 is like this:

americansouthwest.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: puffy999: I had a tree fall on my house when I was a kid.

By house I mean my bedroom. A limb broke through and poked a hole 5 feet from my head.

Luckily it was just a rotting doug fir. And we were in an old, very overbuilt house with a steep peak.

[Fark user image 425x325] [View Full Size image _x_]


oh it tried...

But I was in a house made of far more evil trees.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thus, the folly of man. Undone by his greatest foe of all, the tree.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: thecactusman17: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Redwoods are more of a California thing.

They're tall enough that it might also be an Oregon or Nevada thing if you're not careful.

/ Beautiful forests, but then you come across a stump and realize how absurdly large they are. Genuinely awe inspiring.

Old logging photos are fun, but kind of sad at the same time

[th.bing.com image 230x204]


Back in those days guys were cutting those trees by hand...

Also they were getting syphillis inside of their eyes because of unclean labor camp conditions.
 
Snargi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There will be no declarations that they died before their time at the funerals. If you managed to get a direct hit from a falling tree when you're the only car on the road driving at highway speed, you were meant to die that day.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Eurkea, CA is shiat.


Pretty accurate. How long was your visit?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: Billy Liar: thecactusman17: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Redwoods are more of a California thing.

They're tall enough that it might also be an Oregon or Nevada thing if you're not careful.

/ Beautiful forests, but then you come across a stump and realize how absurdly large they are. Genuinely awe inspiring.

Old logging photos are fun, but kind of sad at the same time

[th.bing.com image 230x204]

Back in those days guys were cutting those trees by hand...

Also they were getting syphillis inside of their eyes because of unclean labor camp conditions.


I got to help cut down a fairly big douglas fir with a hand saw and axe. Chopping the wedge was like cutting down a half dozen large trees.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Every time I read one of these stories about someone meeting their end in such an unlikely and/or bizarre way, it makes me wonder, setting aside the fact that they died too young, if it's better being crushed by a random sequoia tree vs. having a massive stroke after spending 5 years in a nursing home at 92, sitting in your own filth, afraid of everything. I mean, the tree makes for an epic story and family legend, right?


Sometimes.

Funny story. My grandfather's grandfather moved generations of family (including the families of two of his sons) from Wyoming to Oregon during the end of WWII. He was in his 60s.

He and the fishing boat he was on were lost at sea the next year.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: puffy999: Billy Liar: thecactusman17: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Redwoods are more of a California thing.

They're tall enough that it might also be an Oregon or Nevada thing if you're not careful.

/ Beautiful forests, but then you come across a stump and realize how absurdly large they are. Genuinely awe inspiring.

Old logging photos are fun, but kind of sad at the same time

[th.bing.com image 230x204]

Back in those days guys were cutting those trees by hand...

Also they were getting syphillis inside of their eyes because of unclean labor camp conditions.

I got to help cut down a fairly big douglas fir with a hand saw and axe. Chopping the wedge was like cutting down a half dozen large trees.


And redwoods make the biggest DFs look like grass on the lawn. It's insane.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nanim: css:  driving behind a small suv on the road into town, we both got to witness half an old tree fall -seemed like slow-mo- onto the road ahead of us.   It tilted slowly, crashed to the road and it was so rotten it totally flew apart.   We both stopped in time, and it was cool to see, but realized afterward what a disaster it could have been.


It's interesting how long trees seem to take to hit the ground when they fall over after you cut them down, too. How much is attributable to CNS response to adrenaline, and how much is the result of the drag created by foliage I will leave as an exercise for the reader.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

anotherluser: nanim: css:  driving behind a small suv on the road into town, we both got to witness half an old tree fall -seemed like slow-mo- onto the road ahead of us.   It tilted slowly, crashed to the road and it was so rotten it totally flew apart.   We both stopped in time, and it was cool to see, but realized afterward what a disaster it could have been.

It's interesting how long trees seem to take to hit the ground when they fall over after you cut them down, too. How much is attributable to CNS response to adrenaline, and how much is the result of the drag created by foliage I will leave as an exercise for the reader.


Moment of inertia is a mother farker.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theteacher: This is one of my biggest nightmares. I think about this whenever I drive under a limb that looks a little wonky.


A few winters back a local lady was stuck in ski area traffic and a tree fell on her car and killed her. I'd like to think she didn't even see it coming, but then I also think about the people behind her who watched someone get killed.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you want ents?  Because this is how you get ents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, who wood'a thought it wood end like that.

/RIP people I'll knot ever know.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, I have. But, to be fair, I was on a lot of shrooms at the time.

/Walker Road, for all you NorCal farkers
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The crash remained under investigation.

Okay.  I have to ask.  WTF are you investigating? A farking big tree fell down and hit a car.


The beaver did it.
 
BroncoFan_17
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Eurkea, CA is shiat.


It is. This happened about 90 miles north of that shiathole, though.........in a small, mostly conservative, corner of the state. If you think Eureka is bad, you should look into their neighbor, Arcata.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BroncoFan_17: Cubansaltyballs: Eurkea, CA is shiat.

It is. This happened about 90 miles north of that shiathole, though.........in a small, mostly conservative, corner of the state. If you think Eureka is bad, you should look into their neighbor, Arcata.


The police log, otoh...
 
BroncoFan_17
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in Crescent City. This short stretch of highway 199 might be one of the most beautiful 2 mile drives in the country. In recent years, though, several large trees have fallen. Even a couple of "old growth" trees. When you combine it with the rock slide potential in the several miles to the north east, it can be a treacherous road. I drove through here right after they got it all cleaned up. Very tragic for these folks, their families, and the people who came upon the scene and wanted to help.
 
