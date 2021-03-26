 Skip to content
(The Local)   French monks commit the cardinal sin of turning their backs on cheeses   (thelocal.fr) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

/sorry, couldn't resist
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This turned me into an atheist.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Destructor: This turned me into an atheist.


I am already an atheist, but I wish the Good Monks all success in their emergency sales. You might say I don't believe in God, but I do believe in French cheese.

The soul may be a mere pretence
The mind makes very little sense
So let us cherish the appeal
Of that which we can touch and feel*

-- Piet Hein, Danish poet, quoted from memory, probably with elegant misquotation

*And taste.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://www.davesandel.net/grooks-poe​m​s-of-the-lighter-kind-by-piet-hein/

Piet Hein's little satiric epigrams were very popular in the 1960s and early 70s. He called them "Grooks".

Can you grok them, Baby?

His ability to say profound things in very few, simple words is genius to my mind.

Err
and err
And err again.

But less
And less
And less.

That's all art and science in a fortune cookie.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
f the fronch Poland was making cheeses 35,000 years ago
 
angryjd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Divine Box? Seriously?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the website to order that cheese doesn't have an English translation available.  At least I couldn't find one.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
dnrta
This article is about dick cheese, right?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We tried explaining to our 75 cows that they needed to produce less milk but they don't seem to have understood,"brother Jean-Claude, in charge of marketing at the monastery founded in 1098, told AFP.

This is one of those quotes that taken out of context will go down in infamy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

angryjd: Divine Box? Seriously?


Fark user imageView Full Size


No means no, pal.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Unfortunately, the website to order that cheese doesn't have an English translation available.  At least I couldn't find one.


Google translate had no problem with the site.

They also sell Trappist beer
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I also love cheese.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: https://www.davesandel.net/grooks-poe​m​s-of-the-lighter-kind-by-piet-hein/

Piet Hein's little satiric epigrams were very popular in the 1960s and early 70s. He called them "Grooks".

Can you grok them, Baby?

His ability to say profound things in very few, simple words is genius to my mind.

Err
and err
And err again.

But less
And less
And less.

That's all art and science in a fortune cookie.


Nice, never heard of him, love it!  Merci!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I avoided French cheese for many trips, until the day I was at La Couvertoirade and starving for lunch. The tiny cafe there served the plate du fromage automatically, and it had all sorts of stuff on it, including Roquefort oozing pus.  I pounded the whole plate and have never looked back. There was one cheese on that plate that tasted just like a barn full of goats smells. I forgot the name but oo la la.  Of course I got hit with the sometimes fatal stomach bug from eating so much unpasteurized food but the village doctor told me that since I had survived it I could eat it all.  This article made me want to get a new passport.
 
