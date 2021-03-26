 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And now for a local traffic report from the Canal
mikey15  
Original Tweet:
 
mikey15
ChrisDe [TotalFark]  
Traffic and Weather together on the 2's 3's and 4's
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's good stuff.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a lot of boats.
 
kp1230
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I learned about the MarineTraffic app on Colbert the other night, and it has sucked me in. It's oddly fascinating.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wardheernews.comView Full Size


Folks tied up around the Horn of Africa should expect some light piracy during the wait
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OMG the fresh food market I'm dying hahahaha
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [wardheernews.com image 590x369]

Folks tied up around the Horn of Africa should expect some light piracy during the wait


Them be some Real Americans
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkey: That's a lot of boats.


I was thinking the same thing. Holy fark...
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It's backed up all the way down to Djibouti.  Nothin' shakin there."

/so close
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
