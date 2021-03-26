 Skip to content
 
(WKBW Buffalo)   This 21 times at christian youth camp   (wkbw.com) divider line
18
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He did it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's a Christian youth camp, there's sexual misconduct there.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'd have to hate your children something fierce to send them to Christian youth camp.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
QAnon: Satanic pedophile rings

Reality: Christian pedophile rings
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If this is what happens at Circle C Youth Camp, you don't even want to know what goes on at Circle J Youth Camp.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And a megachurch on top of all that
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First Baptist Church of Arcade

digitiser2000.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God dammit. Enough of this shiat.


/no snark
//no cute meme
///fark this shiat, these people, and their delusion
 
Conthan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More like MinistryNotSoSafe...

The DeKalb guy in that piece is a real piece of shiat too.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm paraphrasing, but I'm pretty sure Jesus said something about coming into the children.  Oh wait, it was unto the children. Tomatoe, tomato.
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a hard time trusting anyone with my dog. How do people willfully place their children in predatory situations?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

valenumr: I have a hard time trusting anyone with my dog. How do people willfully place their children in predatory situations?


Because their children will go to hell if they don't.

// I mean that's the logic anyway.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"In a written statement issued Friday, Circle C Ranch leadership also suggested that "false memories" could have been planted in accusers' minds. "

The 'Total Recall' defense.  Bold choice.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hypocrisy is the foundation of religion.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's getting to the point where chemical castratition should be required to work as a youth pastor.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: If there's a Christian youth camp, there's sexual misconduct there.


If there's a youth camp, there's sexual misconduct going on there.  But in most of them, it's limited to the youths in question and pretty consensual.  Christian camps?  Your odds of an adult being involved just went way up.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

valenumr: I have a hard time trusting anyone with my dog. How do people willfully place their children in predatory situations?


Christian Youth Camp: For those times when you're too damned lazy to molest your own ugly kids!
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
21 is legal, oh
 
