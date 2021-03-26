 Skip to content
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I laughed.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People don't know there are railroad police?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chitownmike: People don't know there are railroad police?


How do they pull them over when they are speeding?
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of my best friends back in high school became a railroad cop because he couldn't make it as a regular cop.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No subby, that's what the courts are for.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty much every railroad has police.  Even subways have police.  But not Subways, except in bad neighborhoods.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ran from the rail police in high school, it was easy, ran 200 feet off the rails, cop got confused and wondered where we went.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's other news if you live under a rock?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What an asshole.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: People don't know there are railroad police?


Apparently subby is dumb.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: What an asshole.


Yeah. I laughed at the prank until the quote from the engineer "Please don't tell me I hit a baby" & remembered how farking mentally scarred engineers get when people suicide by train.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PaulRB: chitownmike: People don't know there are railroad police?

How do they pull them over when they are speeding?


They actually started as armed guards and undercover detectives to protect mail and interstate cargo from train robbers and investigate robberies.  They were almost always railroad employees with special commissions from the states they operated in.  The ones in Texas in the 1800s for example received special commissions from the Texas Rangers (that would last a year before being renewed if I remember correctly, they weren't indefinite).  Partly because of railroad strikes and partly because of modernization, they switched to being ordinary police officers (like campus police on major universities) who mostly patrol and investigate crimes within railyards and crimes on tracks and railroad right of ways.  They don't have MRAPs, but they are otherwise as militarized like most sheriffs departments.  I think they are licensed according to the state that the railyards are located in.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Warthog: What an asshole.

Yeah. I laughed at the prank until the quote from the engineer "Please don't tell me I hit a baby" & remembered how farking mentally scarred engineers get when people suicide by train.


Exactly. I knew a guy who killed himself by laying his neck down on the tracks in front of a loaded coal train.  The engineer has to walk a mile back to find the body.  I'm unclear on how much of his head they found.  It was a closed casket funeral.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Back when you used to be able to call people "hoboes," they called the railroad cops and private security "bulls." Today, the "differently transported" still call them "bulls," but since people are increasingly offended by that term, there is a campaign to change it to "choo-choo chasers."
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Used to have a friend who was had been homeless and rode rails.  The stories, oof.  Bulls take acab to a different level.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: People don't know there are railroad police?


do not fark with the railroad police in Canada. They are a scary bunch.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Warthog: What an asshole.

Yeah. I laughed at the prank until the quote from the engineer "Please don't tell me I hit a baby" & remembered how farking mentally scarred engineers get when people suicide by train.


Correct.  Once I was waiting for a Metra train (local diesel commuter train) and an old lady slipped on snow onto the tracks as the train approached.  I said something like, "Lady you need to get off the tracks now!"  As she seemed incapable of doing so I pulled her off.  When I boarded the train the conductors making their rounds informed us that we will be staying there for awhile to let the engineer regain his wits.

Also I got an interview with the Metra Police Department that day.  I wonder about their jurisdiction as it goes through many municipalities in Illinois, a handful in Indiana, and at least one in Wisconsin.  My guess would be it has jurisdiction in Illinois and might have some special agreement in IN and WI.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PaulRB: chitownmike: People don't know there are railroad police?

How do they pull them over when they are speeding?


They just hook on to the back of the train and follow them until they stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And if they go off the rails they use a squad car
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: PaulRB: chitownmike: People don't know there are railroad police?

How do they pull them over when they are speeding?

They actually started as armed guards and undercover detectives to protect mail and interstate cargo from train robbers and investigate robberies.  They were almost always railroad employees with special commissions from the states they operated in.  The ones in Texas in the 1800s for example received special commissions from the Texas Rangers (that would last a year before being renewed if I remember correctly, they weren't indefinite).  Partly because of railroad strikes and partly because of modernization, they switched to being ordinary police officers (like campus police on major universities) who mostly patrol and investigate crimes within railyards and crimes on tracks and railroad right of ways.  They don't have MRAPs, but they are otherwise as militarized like most sheriffs departments.  I think they are licensed according to the state that the railyards are located in.


^^^^^^^^^^

This so very much. A [now former] neighbor was county mounty who applied for rail cop position with CSX. They did a *thorough* background check. Had a nice, long chat with their investigator team people. Really nice people. Yes, he got the job and moved out of the neighborhood. Fewer hours, less stress, and higher pay in a nicer town. (There was other stuff, but that would get into local politics that none of you guys would be interested in.)
 
