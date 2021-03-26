 Skip to content
 
(The Virginian-Pilot)   A genuine Whistler was bought for only $4, raising eyebrows at potential deals for legitimate Tooters, Assquacks, Howlers, Burblers, or even the Silent But Deadly Gassers   (pilotonline.com) divider line
16
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So apparently the street value of that mountain is not two dollars, but four.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Close encounters of the silent but deadly kind.

/play the five toots
 
Uzzah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No black cats, no Roman Candles, or screaming mimis?  No lady fingers, fuzz buttles, snicker bombs, church burners, finger blasters, gut busters, zippity do das, or crap flappers?  No whistlin' bungholes, no spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, husker doos, husker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or one single whistlin' kitty chaser?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I understand ripping people off I don't understand advertising it.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You're gonna stand there, ownin' a fireworks stand Whistler, and tell me you don't have no whistlin' bungholes, no spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or one single whistlin' kitty chaser?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
oldradioworld.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How much for a genuine Poots McBiscuit?

/prrt
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny fist*
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are just some whistlers that are more trouble than they're worth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile some digital artist sells an NFT for $66,000,000 just so we can hasten fiery planetary death.  I guess we get what we deserve.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Actually I think the technology is promising and should be used to create music files it might actually save the music industry not that it's worth saving but I digress
 
Sasquach
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Assquacks has become one of my new favorite words.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someday, when covid is behind us, I will be able to go back to a thrift store.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
$4 for a fart. Man, I would be livin' large, if I got 4 bucks for every blast I rip in a day.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
