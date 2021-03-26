 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   WTF Minnesota? Seriously, WTF?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
50
    More: Sick, United States, state Supreme Court, Supreme Court of the United States, Jury, Minnesota Supreme Court, Human sexual behavior, Rape, third-degree criminal sexual misconduct  
•       •       •

2033 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 5:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it's no longer "What was she wearing?", it's now "What was she drinking?  And was she on her own when she was drinking it?"

W
T
F?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There must be some weird circumstance to the existing law for them to be so blatantly farking stupid about it.

But yeah, time to elect some that aren't this farking stupid.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that won't come back to bite them in a multitude of other crimes committed when drunk.

Drunk drivers especially.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: There must be some weird circumstance to the existing law for them to be so blatantly farking stupid about it.

But yeah, time to elect some that aren't this farking stupid.


Define "weird."  Because the weird circumstance was that the Minnesota legislature actually recently revisited the sexual assault statute, and specifically the provision that said a person was only mentally incapacitated if they got drunk against their will, and they decided to keep it exactly like that.  And yeah, that's weird.  But it's exactly what Minnesota wanted their policy to be.

This was intentional.  They wanted rape to be the obvious and natural consequence for women who get drunk.  They only carved out a slight exception for instances where someone slipped them a mickey.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Well that won't come back to bite them in a multitude of other crimes committed when drunk.

Drunk drivers especially.


"Your Honor, my client was drinking by himself in the bar before he drove home and hit that busload of nuns and orphans.  I request charges be dismissed"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing my peepee doubles as a breathalyzer.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have zero tolerance for crimes of this nature and am in no way defending the perp on this one.   I read that article to be saying that the defendant is guilty of a crime, just not the crime he was charged with under Minnesota law.  Unless I'm reading this incorrectly; it seems to mean that drugging someone with the intent of assault is different then assaulting someone who is already intoxicated/impaired.   I guess I can see the logic in that.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ishmel: it seems to mean that drugging someone with the intent of assault is different then assaulting someone who is already intoxicated/impaired.   I guess I can see the logic in that.


Two crimes versus one crime?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One can only assume this means any of these assclowns get drunk at a wedding, and you have a strap-on handy, it's open season.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Ishmel: it seems to mean that drugging someone with the intent of assault is different then assaulting someone who is already intoxicated/impaired.   I guess I can see the logic in that.

Two crimes versus one crime?


Not sure.   But an attorney friend of mine says it's degrees of the same crime.  So for instance, you have murder 1, 2, 3, homicide, manslaughter, etc.  They are just different degrees.   So if a drunk driver (for instance) kills a pedestrian, and the DA charges murder 1, the defendant would be found not guilt of murder 1 but my still be found guilty of manslaughter.   So in this case the equivalent charging crime (felony assault) was not warranted because the perp didn't meet the standard; instead only meeting the standard of a lesser assault charge.   Again, I'm no lawyer just trying to understand the case.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just call this what it is, "Losers need to get laid act."

This judge wants grandkids and knows the chances improve with massive amounts of booze.
 
scalpod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, what will their excuse be for this decision?

That they'd been drinking beforehand? BZZZZZZZ!
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But if I get drunk on my own then I'm too mentally incapacitated to sign a mortgage but not too mentally incapacitated to have something forced into my ass. Good to know.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
WTF, is their supreme court all old white men?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Huh. Double-WTF. Triple even.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: WTF, is their supreme court all old white men?

[Fark user image image 850x440]

Huh. Double-WTF. Triple even.


You're right, I wouldn't have called that either.
 
Mattix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also Minnesota....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi​c​s/proposed-minnesota-bill-outlines-pla​n-for-counties-to-join-south-dakota/ar​-BB1f0hYR

Was there a mass migration from Wisconsin to Minnesota that I missed?
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If a male and female are both under the influence and are unable to consent to sex.

Which party is legally responsible ?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see the white patriarchy remains in place
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kindms: If a male and female are both under the influence and are unable to consent to sex.

Which party is legally responsible ?


grabs popcorn
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean ... it saves the hassle of trying to figure out who is responsible for what when both people were drunk.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ishmel: I have zero tolerance for crimes of this nature and am in no way defending the perp on this one.   I read that article to be saying that the defendant is guilty of a crime, just not the crime he was charged with under Minnesota law.  Unless I'm reading this incorrectly; it seems to mean that drugging someone with the intent of assault is different then assaulting someone who is already intoxicated/impaired.   I guess I can see the logic in that.


Yup, that's the impression I got from TFA. It seems that all they said was that it was a lesser crime to assault someone who was already incapacitated than to goad someone into getting incapacitated for the purpose of assaulting them. Which makes sense.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, using the same logic*, if a Klansman shoots another Klansman, that's not Murder 1 because they were both demonstratively self-impaired...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't that a good thing, so that their testimony is considered accurate as any sober victim of a crime?
 
soupafi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well. The city of Minneapolis just paid $27 million to George Floyd's family before the trial even started. So cops are probably going to walk and the city is gonna burn. It's gonna be a fun summer.
 
GORDON
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This thread isn't surprising at all when one considers the average Farker is not very intelligent.

Most of you don't understand what was ruled, at all, and yet here you are pretending to discuss it.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll chime in on this one since it's my backyard and my field. The MN Supreme Court got it absolutely right. The legislature defined 'mentally incapacitated'. Among the ways, by definition, to be qualified as mentally incapacitated was to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs that are administered surreptitiously or involuntarily. And that is what our Supreme Court was ruling on -- whether intoxication due to voluntary consumption fit within that definition. The Court said 'no' and they were correct.

As to the outrage, it's misplaced. The same statute (3rd Degree Crim Sex) can also be charged if the victim is 'physically helpless'. That too is defined by statute and -- if a person is passed out drunk, unresponsive etc -- that easily fits the physically helpless definition regardless of whether the consumption was knowing/voluntary.

In the case at hand, the defendant was not charged under the 'physically helpless' subdivision -- just the 'mentally incapacitated' subdivision. Perhaps they could have made a good case to the jury on physical helplessness. It would seem so from the facts. But they didn't charge it that way.

Finally, I would argue (as does our newest associate attorney, who happens to be female) the State's interpretation would essentially render it impossible as a matter of law for any person to consent if they were intoxicated. That would absolutely be a disaster in the making. 

There will no doubt be a happy medium reached and our legislature (I assume) is already examining the issue and looking for ways to re-word the current statutes. For now though -- griping about the Court is inappropriate. The justices weren't exactly happy about ruling the way they did and they are all uncomfortable with it. But it's a legislative problem.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GORDON: This thread isn't surprising at all when one considers the average Farker is not very intelligent.

Most of you don't understand what was ruled, at all, and yet here you are pretending to discuss it.


Why are you pro rape?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So people should follow those supreme court judges every time they go to a bar or drink at home  and once they get drunk, rape the shiat out of em. That'll teach em.

/dont do that
//in a perfect world, these mofos would live throught that in a simulation with every single feeling associated with it for a few years of self-hate/pity/feel what its like being a rape victim then come back where none of it happened and reverse their stupid ass decision
///we need the black mirror white christmas device to teach people to not be pieces of shiat
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: WTF, is their supreme court all old white men?

[Fark user image 850x440]

Huh. Double-WTF. Triple even.


HA - look at those weirdos.  Half of those dudes have women's names!
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'll chime in on this one since it's my backyard and my field. The MN Supreme Court got it absolutely right. The legislature defined 'mentally incapacitated'. Among the ways, by definition, to be qualified as mentally incapacitated was to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs that are administered surreptitiously or involuntarily. And that is what our Supreme Court was ruling on -- whether intoxication due to voluntary consumption fit within that definition. The Court said 'no' and they were correct.

As to the outrage, it's misplaced. The same statute (3rd Degree Crim Sex) can also be charged if the victim is 'physically helpless'. That too is defined by statute and -- if a person is passed out drunk, unresponsive etc -- that easily fits the physically helpless definition regardless of whether the consumption was knowing/voluntary.

In the case at hand, the defendant was not charged under the 'physically helpless' subdivision -- just the 'mentally incapacitated' subdivision. Perhaps they could have made a good case to the jury on physical helplessness. It would seem so from the facts. But they didn't charge it that way.

Finally, I would argue (as does our newest associate attorney, who happens to be female) the State's interpretation would essentially render it impossible as a matter of law for any person to consent if they were intoxicated. That would absolutely be a disaster in the making. 

There will no doubt be a happy medium reached and our legislature (I assume) is already examining the issue and looking for ways to re-word the current statutes. For now though -- griping about the Court is inappropriate. The justices weren't exactly happy about ruling the way they did and they are all uncomfortable with it. But it's a legislative problem.


Thank you very much for the clarification.  You did a great job of explaining it.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nuuu: arrogantbastich: There must be some weird circumstance to the existing law for them to be so blatantly farking stupid about it.

But yeah, time to elect some that aren't this farking stupid.

Define "weird."  Because the weird circumstance was that the Minnesota legislature actually recently revisited the sexual assault statute, and specifically the provision that said a person was only mentally incapacitated if they got drunk against their will, and they decided to keep it exactly like that.  And yeah, that's weird.  But it's exactly what Minnesota wanted their policy to be.

This was intentional.  They wanted rape to be the obvious and natural consequence for women who get drunk.  They only carved out a slight exception for instances where someone slipped them a mickey.



Came here to say exactly this.

The judge very clearly said that the legislature had specifically written it this way, and threw them way under the bus.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tell me again men aren't responsible for rape?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not up to the courts to fix badly written laws.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kindms: If a male and female are both under the influence and are unable to consent to sex.

Which party is legally responsible ?


If it actually gets charged? It's usually the man.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: But if I get drunk on my own then I'm too mentally incapacitated to sign a mortgage but not too mentally incapacitated to have something forced into my ass. Good to know.


you need to get a better mortgage broker
 
drogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'll chime in on this one since it's my backyard and my field. The MN Supreme Court got it absolutely right. The legislature defined 'mentally incapacitated'. Among the ways, by definition, to be qualified as mentally incapacitated was to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs that are administered surreptitiously or involuntarily. And that is what our Supreme Court was ruling on -- whether intoxication due to voluntary consumption fit within that definition. The Court said 'no' and they were correct.

As to the outrage, it's misplaced. The same statute (3rd Degree Crim Sex) can also be charged if the victim is 'physically helpless'. That too is defined by statute and -- if a person is passed out drunk, unresponsive etc -- that easily fits the physically helpless definition regardless of whether the consumption was knowing/voluntary.

In the case at hand, the defendant was not charged under the 'physically helpless' subdivision -- just the 'mentally incapacitated' subdivision. Perhaps they could have made a good case to the jury on physical helplessness. It would seem so from the facts. But they didn't charge it that way.

Finally, I would argue (as does our newest associate attorney, who happens to be female) the State's interpretation would essentially render it impossible as a matter of law for any person to consent if they were intoxicated. That would absolutely be a disaster in the making. 

There will no doubt be a happy medium reached and our legislature (I assume) is already examining the issue and looking for ways to re-word the current statutes. For now though -- griping about the Court is inappropriate. The justices weren't exactly happy about ruling the way they did and they are all uncomfortable with it. But it's a legislative problem.


A sensible breakdown of a news article? On my Fark?

/thanks
 
capngroovy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So many in this nation trying to take the lead in the race to the nadir. There is no nadir
 
scalpod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GORDON: This thread isn't surprising at all when one considers the average Farker is not very intelligent.

Most of you don't understand what was ruled, at all, and yet here you are pretending to discuss it.


You've been here 19 years and you're just now figuring this out?

BRILLIANT!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The full opinion from the Court can be accessed here, for those who are interested.

https://www.mncourts.gov/mncourtsgov/​m​edia/Appellate/Supreme%20Court/Standar​d%20Opinions/OPA191281-032421.pdf
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Minnesota biatches about the bullshiat from their border states, but their residents goes to those states to do the things they biatch about. Minnesota used to have no booze sales on Sunday, so they would go to Wisconsin to get their booze. They biatched about Wisconsin reversing the lock down, but they would come to Wisconsin to get drunk. They also would buy kegs of New Glarus to sell in their bars.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

capngroovy: So many in this nation trying to take the lead in the race to the nadir. There is no nadir


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's is a ridiculous and stupid ruling, and a plainly obvious way for female hating justices to stick it to the "feminazis."  Assholes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I see the white patriarchy remains in place


waxbeans: Tell me again men aren't responsible for rape?


Apparently ya'll missed this post:

Prank Call of Cthulhu: WTF, is their supreme court all old white men?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Huh. Double-WTF. Triple even.


So, the Minnesota Supreme Court is 4-3 women. So, uh, Patriarchy/men are responsible?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Nadie_AZ: I see the white patriarchy remains in place

waxbeans: Tell me again men aren't responsible for rape?

Apparently ya'll missed this post:

Prank Call of Cthulhu: WTF, is their supreme court all old white men?

[Fark user image 850x440]
Huh. Double-WTF. Triple even.

So, the Minnesota Supreme Court is 4-3 women. So, uh, Patriarchy/men are responsible?


They don't care, they're outraged over something they don't understand.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'll chime in on this one since it's my backyard and my field. The MN Supreme Court got it absolutely right. The legislature defined 'mentally incapacitated'. Among the ways, by definition, to be qualified as mentally incapacitated was to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs that are administered surreptitiously or involuntarily. And that is what our Supreme Court was ruling on -- whether intoxication due to voluntary consumption fit within that definition. The Court said 'no' and they were correct.

As to the outrage, it's misplaced. The same statute (3rd Degree Crim Sex) can also be charged if the victim is 'physically helpless'. That too is defined by statute and -- if a person is passed out drunk, unresponsive etc -- that easily fits the physically helpless definition regardless of whether the consumption was knowing/voluntary.

In the case at hand, the defendant was not charged under the 'physically helpless' subdivision -- just the 'mentally incapacitated' subdivision. Perhaps they could have made a good case to the jury on physical helplessness. It would seem so from the facts. But they didn't charge it that way.

Finally, I would argue (as does our newest associate attorney, who happens to be female) the State's interpretation would essentially render it impossible as a matter of law for any person to consent if they were intoxicated. That would absolutely be a disaster in the making. 

There will no doubt be a happy medium reached and our legislature (I assume) is already examining the issue and looking for ways to re-word the current statutes. For now though -- griping about the Court is inappropriate. The justices weren't exactly happy about ruling the way they did and they are all uncomfortable with it. But it's a legislative problem.


Repeating for truthiness.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So If you get drunk in Minnesota and are raped it will be perfectly legal if you're passed out? I bet if most women decided to stop drinking around men this might change pretty quick.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Nadie_AZ: I see the white patriarchy remains in place

waxbeans: Tell me again men aren't responsible for rape?

Apparently ya'll missed this post:

Prank Call of Cthulhu: WTF, is their supreme court all old white men?

[Fark user image image 850x440]
Huh. Double-WTF. Triple even.

So, the Minnesota Supreme Court is 4-3 women. So, uh, Patriarchy/men are responsible?


JFC that's depressing.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a badd ruling thanks toi a badly written law
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: So If you get drunk in Minnesota and are raped it will be perfectly legal if you're passed out? I bet if most women decided to stop drinking around men this might change pretty quick.


I guess Waxbeans should pack my bags and make that a reality
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is so stupid.  How else would she get drunk? So now a female has to prove that the dude forced the alcohol down her throat?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.