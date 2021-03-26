 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Three Russian ballistic missile submarines just surfaced in the Arctic, either as a show of force or a sudden realization that they shoulda taken that left turn at Albuquerque   (thedrive.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Submarine-launched ballistic missile, Submarine, Russia, Ballistic missile submarine, Arctic Ocean, Russian ballistic missile submarines, United States Navy, French Navy  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 5:47 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what social distancing would look like if nuke subs were to do it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Keep pushing. That's not going to keep the sanction machine from your door.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Makes sense. It's cold underwater. Gotta pop up and get warm
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if they were recreating a mission from Red Storm Rising?
 
g.fro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So?
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spindle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
C) they were on fire
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I ordered ONE ping only!
 
bthom37
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good lord, two Deltas & MiG-31s?

Was it a traveling Cold War museum display?

/Shut up about the B-52s, we're keeping those for the memes
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Submerged again due to no sign of Montana
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Spindle: C) they were on fire


they sent 5
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You youngsters better pray that global warming starts cookin' the North before you are shipped off to WW3: Arctic entrenchment
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just ww3 training. The best place to hide during ww3 tensions/on the verge of ww3/best place to launch nukes without getting wiped from orbit is the arctic.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being Russian subs raises a question.

Will three subs return?
 
M-G
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They couldn't hold their breath any longer?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's up доктор?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grouping your nuclear assets together does make it more convenient for your adversaries.  Carry on.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who's  to say they didnt have an America escort, so to say.

/DNRFT
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Grouping your nuclear assets together does make it more convenient for your adversaries.  Carry on.


3 nuclear subs
1 GPS receiver
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lots of firepower, wrong turn at Albuquerque, and they hate America?  Are you sure they're Russians and not Texans?
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They sure did manage to intimidate all the polar bears. Not a one to be seen. They know who's the boss of the Arctic.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: You youngsters better pray that global warming starts cookin' the North before you are shipped off to WW3: Arctic entrenchment


It's already started:

dygtyjqp7pi0m.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thisdistractedglobe.comView Full Size


Commence Operation Harmless.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two were thrown out a window.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FrancoFile: [thisdistractedglobe.com image 500x213]

Commence Operation Harmless.


Was hoping someone would reference that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Spring maintenance:  those shark lasers aren't going to repair themselves.
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The5thElement: They sure did manage to intimidate all the polar bears. Not a one to be seen. They know who's the boss of the Arctic.


Imagine how much money they spent on this. Vlad probably called and told us where to point the satellites while the sailors got out and waved their jackets around.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ less than a minute ago  
сказать! это не похоже на Писмо-Бич!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.