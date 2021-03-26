 Skip to content
Hold on to your rudders. It's time to bring in the Dutch
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I keep looking at this and can't figure out why a big ass boat pushing to the right of the letter "N" on this side and another on the other side left of the e pushing wouldnt spin this thing out of its position.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd try and build a temporary ship lock using some plywood and a couple of garden hoses.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's not what's on the sides, it's what's underneath.  It's settled onto the embankment and into the sand a certain amount and that's the problem.  That red line should be parallel with the water, the bow is way higher up than it should be.  And that's a LOT of weight.  Think of how many cubic meters that little wedge of red takes up, then remember that a cubic meter of water weighs a metric ton (2200 lbs).  That's a lot of weight to just push...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

And alot of shearing force on the superstructure, too.  Yeah - if it were just a case of the bow and stern being bound up on a seawall, that's one thing.  But this is run aground, which does not mean "on top of the ground", it means "dug the f*ck in".

What a mess.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, their oven technology will be of no use unless they can make a giant blanket.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SMIT are amazing. When the Tricolor sank in the English channel, they devised a way to saw the ship into slices underwater, then remove the slices one by one.  The slices looked like they were done by a scalpel. They were also the company that did the Kursk.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read that a container ship transporting Ex-Lax is nearing the Suez and preparing to dump its cargo.  The blockage should be loosened within a few hours.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Start here.  Find spot to push.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Remember that you can't exactly spin it because the boat is wider than the passage.

i.insider.comView Full Size


Backing it out is the only way to move it.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Every time I look at those cross section pictures, all I can think is that the canal design is stupid and it was only a matter of time until something like this happened.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Except that it is balls deep in sand on both ends.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why don't they just get out and push. Just rock it. Use some kitty litter under the bow. Maybe some old rags from the hold.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Time to bring in the big guns...

blavatskyarchives.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angle_o​f​_repose
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have they tried making the canal bigger with a blue sharpie?

Or maybe just adding more water at both ends?

/My uncle designs water park rides, I know about this stuff from him.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a shame that George Thornton isn't still around to help.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Take off all the cargo then use a really really really large helicopter.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Have they thought about nuking it? 

Or we could just cut taxes and the free market should take care of this without any other interference.
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm seeing these guys as the tac team in all those hostage episodes.
"My team is in position and we're going in."
"No, we have to give the guy on the loader more time."
"You've had enough time. It our turn."
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Well, to be fair a lot of leverage can be applied to the stern to spin it out, but yeah. They still need to dig out the port side of the bow first. And it's still a lot of force required.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: SMIT are amazing.


They have lots of good video accounts of salvage jobs on YouTube. An easy way to lose an hour or several.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
