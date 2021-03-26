 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   A lifeguard tower painted with the LGBTQ pride colors, has been burned intentionally. The mayor responded with the following statement. "Lifeguards are going to replace and repaint the tower, and be rebuilt 'even gayer.'"   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fabulous.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone that even tries it again should get their hands cut off, just like Hammurabi intended.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Frankly, burn it down was a hate crime and the law should deal  with this as a hate crime.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New Design...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thread number 11280200. I like that number for some reason.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it the beach this guy goes to?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When I first came here, this was all straight. Everyone said I was daft to build a gay lifeguard tower where it was so straight, but I built in all the same, just to show them.  Bigoted straights burned it. So I built a second one. And that one got burned. So I built a third. That was graffitied, knocked over, and then burned by straight bigots. But the fourth one stayed up. And that's what you're going to get, Son, the gayest lifeguard tower in all of Southern California."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This time it will be built with sequins and gold lamé and serve as a lighthouse or at least a very visible landmark to ships at sea when illuminated with rainbow flag lights at night.

I'm just guessing. It's not homophobic, it's just very out-of-date cliché stereotyping from the 60s.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

growinthings: Frankly, burn it down was a hate crime and the law should deal  with this as a hate crime.


What people "oh...it's just Arson, Or Assault. and there shouldn't be extra penalties for 'hate crimes'...what those people that make that argument do not understand is that the purpose of punishment is risk assessment.

The penalty phase of justice takes into account motive, and risk to society at large.

A crime of 'passion'...like meting some random asshole in a bar and hitting them is one off thing...
It's very unlikely you're going to meet that same random guy and assault them again.

However, you target that person because they're gay, trans, or even a cop. It's very likely you'll be meeting those groups again...and by targeting them, it's shown you're a greater risk to society at large than a simple bar fight.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Submitted an article about this three days ago with a Baywatch joke in the headline
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Submitted an article about this three days ago with a Baywatch joke in the headline


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The tip is a bit wet.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And hopefully that one gets burned, and then rebuilt ever gayer -- over and over, until they've created a lifeguard stand so gay that you can channel George Takei's Twitter simply by walking past it.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repaint all the towers rainbow flag colors.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will be curious to see what is meant by Garcia saying will be rebuilt "even gayer."  It was just painted colors in support of inclusion how that gets gayed up I don't know.  I guess Miami towers could offer some suggestions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: And hopefully that one gets burned, and then rebuilt ever gayer -- over and over, until they've created a lifeguard stand so gay that you can channel George Takei's Twitter simply by walking past it.


And if you stare at it for too long you join the other team...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning a lifeguard tower?

Is this some kind of opportunistic, homophobic shark?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should paint every other tower to match up the CA coastline.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful, if you gay it up too much it might set itself on fire.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another example of why we can't have nice things.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainbow colors and a painting of Lindsay Graham.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"


"No one has hated gay people since at least 2016!"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Burning a lifeguard tower?

Is this some kind of opportunistic, homophobic shark?


I'd bet money it's just bored teenagers.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sending their support...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: And hopefully that one gets burned, and then rebuilt ever gayer -- over and over, until they've created a lifeguard stand so gay that you can channel George Takei's Twitter simply by walking past it.


Listen, lad. I painted this lifeguard tower from nothing. When I started here, all there was was swamp. Other kings said I was daft to paint a tower with a rainbow, but I painted it all the same, just to show 'em. It was burned. So, I built a second one. That was burned. So, I built a third one. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp, but the fourth one... stayed up! And that's what you're gonna get, lad: the strongest lifeguard tower in these islands.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"


Why else would you burn down a rainbow colored lifeguard tower? Use your brain.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"

"No one has hated gay people since at least 2016!"


hating gay people is so 2005
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"


Unless spontaneous lifeguard tower self-combustion is a thing, it was deliberately set on fire. 

If out of ALL the lifeguard towers around, the one that was burned down had a symbol of a minority group that is frequently targeted by violence was deliberately set on fire, then there is probably a reason for that choice. 

In summary: fark off.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the mayor was providing a gay agenda?

Seriously, I'm glaad they're rebuilding.

/typo intentional
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"


Hitler didn't admit to being a racist.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.dezeen.comView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"

Why else would you burn down a rainbow colored lifeguard tower? Use your brain.


Maybe the good-hearted arsonist was color-blind, and this is all just one big coincidence. Where are the studies that prove that arsonists can be homophobic? Also, where are all of the studies that prove that arsonists understand that a rainbow is a symbol adopted by LGBTQ+ people? I am just asking questions. I actually disagree with Republicans sometimes.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: This time it will be built with sequins and gold lamé and serve as a lighthouse or at least a very visible landmark to ships at sea when illuminated with rainbow flag lights at night.

I'm just guessing. It's not homophobic, it's just very out-of-date cliché stereotyping from the 60s.


The only lighthouse illuminated by candelabras
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"


Republicans always rush to the defense of their fellows.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How you gonna make it gayer, paint a picture of Lindsey Graham on the side?
 
12349876
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: TheJoe03: NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"

Why else would you burn down a rainbow colored lifeguard tower? Use your brain.

Maybe the good-hearted arsonist was color-blind, and this is all just one big coincidence. Where are the studies that prove that arsonists can be homophobic? Also, where are all of the studies that prove that arsonists understand that a rainbow is a symbol adopted by LGBTQ+ people? I am just asking questions. I actually disagree with Republicans sometimes.


tmyk: brantgoose: This time it will be built with sequins and gold lamé and serve as a lighthouse or at least a very visible landmark to ships at sea when illuminated with rainbow flag lights at night.

I'm just guessing. It's not homophobic, it's just very out-of-date cliché stereotyping from the 60s.

The only lighthouse illuminated by candelabras


Maybe you'll find the answers when you grow up.  Now get back to your homework.
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whoops, I don't know why I replied to multiple posts.  Previous comment is only meant for the first one.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"

Unless spontaneous lifeguard tower self-combustion is a thing, it was deliberately set on fire. 

If out of ALL the lifeguard towers around, the one that was burned down had a symbol of a minority group that is frequently targeted by violence was deliberately set on fire, then there is probably a reason for that choice. 

In summary: fark off.


Yeah. It was made of fiberglass and had no electricity or stored accelerants. It's almost certainly arson for the obvious reason.

Unless Zoidberg, maybe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So gay Greece will ban its registered ships from entering the delicious waters.
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: So the mayor was providing a gay agenda?

Seriously, I'm glaad they're rebuilding.

/typo intentional


He's gay, so by default his agenda is a gay one. But seriously, he's a fantastic mayor and has a great record handling Covid and promoting generally progressive programs for the city.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The real issue here is will the new one have brunch with bottomless mimosas?
 
saywhat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably arson by some loser that is afraid to admit that he's gay.  I think that's where a lot of anti gay crime comes from - people that can't face that they might be gay - so they attack gays to prove how hetero they are.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: NotThatGuyAgain: "We don't know the cause, therefore it must be hate"

Republicans always rush to the defense of their fellows.


right!? they burn down the tower then leave their straight R ballot on the beach next to it, what a bunch of dicks.
 
kc278
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not exactly the Castro District but downtown LB has had a thriving LGBTQ community as long as I can remember. I'm a straight cis male but my friends and I frequented several gay-friendly bars when I lived in the area in the 80s-90s because they had generally better music, definitely better quality drinks, and less annoying/aggressive clientele.
 
Stochastic Cow [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My home town finally made Fark. *sniffle*

Long Beach is in a slightly strange place, politically. It's a major port city, with everything that implies; there's a huge Cambodian community, and eastern downtown is the "cool", gay part of town. But north Long Beach is a sea of trailer parks and single-family homes with white trash that would blend right into rural Texas or the Midwest (along with a lot of immigrants and a few black families).
 
whosits_112
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
