 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   America's adversaries continue to stoke online misinformation, report shows, from Covid-19 lies to election fraud fabrications to that slanderous lie about Drew quitting drinking   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, report notes, foreign governments, United States, Russia, U.S. elections, Iranian malign influence actors, new intelligence bulletin  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad we don't have any intelligence agencies to do anything about this.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."


Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you eat it all up.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.


You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 3/4 of the lies told to Americans on the internet are told by Americans.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What shows are they reporting?

(no, I got that eventually)
 
Carthax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency


Sure Ivan.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: And you eat it all up.


I wish I could say that this wasnt true
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the fictional British detective has no fecal material
 
Carthax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency


Great trolling, dude!  LOL  But you've got a ways to go before I can farkie you as a troll.  You need more vitriol and a lot more misspellings.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been doing this since well before Trump even said he was running for office.

They find any source of contention and play both sides, with the intent of dividing the target country - don't think they only do it to the US - and for such a (relatively) small expense it has worked swimmingly.

Covid, Covid vaccine, elections, racism, cop violence, you name it and they'll play that hand.

But I'm sure nobody on Fark would EVER  fall for it.

<makes Brian Johnson not so subtle finger point at the politics tab>
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is the kid in the global cafeteria wearing one tennis shoe, one rubber boot, plaid pants, paisley shirt.

Russia is one of the kids collecting loogies in a pudding cup and giving it to America to eat.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're reporting shows?
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency


'I will ignore everything you said, and and move the goal posts over here.  Also, I will paint them with zebra stripes.  Yes, they're zebras now.'
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about the Republican party, what are foreign governments doing ...
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's too bad we don't have any intelligence agencies to do anything about this.


Sorry. They're too busy trying to arrest some schmuck who was three miles from the capital wearing a MAGA hat on January 6th.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: hyperbole: And you eat it all up.

I wish I could say that this wasnt true


I can. It's not true. It's complete horseshiat.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: America is the kid in the global cafeteria wearing one tennis shoe, one rubber boot, plaid pants, paisley shirt.


Tutti Frutti here comes shoebooty.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's too bad we don't have any intelligence agencies to do anything about this.

Sorry. They're too busy trying to arrest some schmuck who was three miles from the capital wearing a MAGA hat on January 6th.


Yes, all of America's intelligence agencies are trying to arrest one person.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
GOD F*CKING DAMMIT RUSSIA!

We used to be able to count on your for decent trolls, now, you're pawning this shiat off on us.

SHAPE THE FARK UP. HAVE SOME PRIDE, DAMMIT!
 
neongoats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
America's adversaries: right wing trash, both at home and abroad.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

neongoats: America's adversaries: right wing trash, both at home and abroad.


There are plenty of left-wing Russian trolls like me trying to do the right thing. You can't paint broadly any large group of people; that's just unfair.

/btw I try to be upfront with the fact that I am a Russian troll so that people believe me from the get-go. Kind alike how Trump admits that he peed on that chick that one time so that he would appear more like a dude you could have a beer with.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could we stop using the word "stoke"? Just stop it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Chinesenookiefactory: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's too bad we don't have any intelligence agencies to do anything about this.

Sorry. They're too busy trying to arrest some schmuck who was three miles from the capital wearing a MAGA hat on January 6th.

Yes, all of America's intelligence agencies are trying to arrest one person.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency


First of all why would anyone debate Putin?  He's the world most successful mafia Don, not a legitimate head of state.  The entire idea is Farking stupid.  And Biden is light years better than a con artist Orange Fascist with 2rd grader's vocabulary and the mind of Parakeet.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency

First of all why would anyone debate Putin?  He's the world most successful mafia Don, not a legitimate head of state.  The entire idea is Farking stupid.  And Biden is light years better than a con artist Orange Fascist with 2rd grader's vocabulary and the mind of Parakeet.


Of course. He has a teleprompter, an earpiece and a script. What could possibly go wrong?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency


Found the Russian plant!
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."


He wants to "debate" the same way Ben "DAP" Shapiro wants to: so he can rage and bluster and bully for the fans. Whether Biden participates or not Putin wins with the people he is pitching this to.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Could we stop using the word "stoke"? Just stop it.


Stoke, bestoke, gaslighting, zeitgeist. My favorite these days is "autopsy" when referring to a project. I've heard the process called a "post-mortem", but this is a new one that annoys the shiat out of me.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meanmutton: hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency

Found the Russian plant!


You would have done well in McCarthyism.  When you're too stupid to form an argument use a straw man attack.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: hyperbole: DeathBySarcasm: hubiestubert: ...and the motherf*cker wants to debate Biden?

/He doesn't
//Vlad is getting a little nervous that the sanction trigger is about to go off for reals though
///Especially considering that he NEEDS the EU/US market to keep his boys pacified until they can loot the spoils out of the countries they're "helping."

Putin would get trounced in a debate, but the world would also see the meta frame, in which Biden and Putin are presented on equal footing.  Which is the real point of the tactic.

/Fortunately, Biden's not stupid.

You seriously are drinking the koolaid. Biden can't have a press conference without staged questions and plants in the audience.  He still failed.  Look at how he answers the gun question with an infrastructure answer.  He said he tried to make 3 points 1 was his script the second was nonsense and he forgot the third.  Putin would trounce Biden in a debate and Biden's handlers know it.  Hell the whole world knows it.  We have a weak senile puppet in the presidency

First of all why would anyone debate Putin?  He's the world most successful mafia Don, not a legitimate head of state.  The entire idea is Farking stupid.  And Biden is light years better than a con artist Orange Fascist with 2rd grader's vocabulary and the mind of Parakeet.


Yes only Joe Biden can save the criminal justice program from Joe Biden's 1994 crime bill.  And only Joe Biden can save healthcare from obamabidencare passed as he was Vice President.  And only Biden can save us from insurrections that his Vice President bailed people out of Jail for performing.  And only Joe Biden can save us from Russian corruption the Biden family directly benefited from.  And only Joe Biden can save us from assault weapons like he saved us before in the 90s that accomplished nothing which is why it was automatically repealed.  And only Joe Biden can save us from the improper touching and sexual harassment Joe Biden has committed since the 70's.  And only Joe Biden can save us from a liar considering he's been busted for plagiarism his entire career.  You're just not that smart.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.