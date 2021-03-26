 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   Um, exactly WHY would Facebook be autogenerating pages for white supremacist groups?   (arstechnica.com) divider line
38
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Facebook generates 'dummy' pages for things (clubs, small businesses) in order to try and platform their online presence on facebook. Similar to how seamless and the ilk will fake that s resturant is on their service when in fact they are just taking your order and calling it in manually. They can't tell the difference between hate groups and your local little leauge.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.


It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.

It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.


Well, he's certainly white.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They only really aided genocide that one time, and it could have happened to anyone.
 
algman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They only really aided genocide that one time, and it could have happened to anyone.


All the cool social media companies were doing it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

urger: Facebook generates 'dummy'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FB was invented to rate women based on appearance.

Why are people shiatting their waterbeds when they learn about some other piece of shiat thing they do?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People still use Facebook?
Is Farmville still a thing?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

urger: Facebook generates 'dummy' pages for things (clubs, small businesses) in order to try and platform their online presence on facebook. Similar to how seamless and the ilk will fake that s resturant is on their service when in fact they are just taking your order and calling it in manually. They can't tell the difference between hate groups and your local little leauge.


You say that like that makes it okay no they should actually write the technology necessary to know the difference or not exist pick one
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: FB was invented to rate women based on appearance.

Why are people shiatting their waterbeds when they learn about some other piece of shiat thing they do?


You're thinking of HotOrNot.
Facebook was invented for college kids to hook up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.


At this point it's starting to feel like he's invested in helping
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This proves that white racism is inherent in Facebook.  Shut the motherfarking white racist company down.  The feds need to raid them and lock up the racists running the site.  The white racists who tried a coup in January used Facebook.  And Facebook tried to pass the blame onto other sites.

We need the government to hold the zuck responsible and start restrictions on how much property androids can own.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

King Something: wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.

It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.


It's starting to look like a definite possibility
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: King Something: wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.

It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.

Well, he's certainly white.

[Fark user image image 800x450]


So that's what he looks like without his mask?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Facebook is not in control of Facebook.  Facebook created a Facebook AI to run Facebook. The AI is now in control.  And you thought Skynet was going to come from the military.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because it increases overall engagement which increases revenue. This surprises anyone? Really?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: dothemath: FB was invented to rate women based on appearance.

Why are people shiatting their waterbeds when they learn about some other piece of shiat thing they do?

You're thinking of HotOrNot.
Facebook was invented for college kids to hook up.


Tomato 🍅
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
White not?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

King Something: wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.

It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.


Yup. Lets remember how facebook started... zuck created a website so students could rate each other hotness. The guy has always been a creep.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Facebook is not in control of Facebook.  Facebook created a Facebook AI to run Facebook. The AI is now in control.  And you thought Skynet was going to come from the military.


Who would have thought that lonely aunts and uncles would be our downfall?
 
blockhouse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I gave up Facebook for Lent this year.  Best decision I ever made.  Easter is next weekend, but there's no way I'm going back.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need the government to hold the zuck responsible and start restrictions on how much property androids can own.


Starting with the electric sheep. Those bastards.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Facebook is not in control of Facebook.  Facebook created a Facebook AI to run Facebook. The AI is now in control.  And you thought Skynet was going to come from the military.


Well, I definitely expected more hits posting and less s**tposting.....
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

urger: Facebook generates 'dummy' pages for things (clubs, small businesses) in order to try and platform their online presence on facebook. Similar to how seamless and the ilk will fake that s resturant is on their service when in fact they are just taking your order and calling it in manually. They can't tell the difference between hate groups and your local little leauge.


Google map does the same with businesses it finds in various listings and user rating sites like Yelp or TripAdvisor.

I've had to help my aunt and uncle "claim" their own business to correct its location on the map as they were in the wrong spot based on postal address vs. real street address.

My family doctor's clinic is also in the wrong spot on GoogleMaps based on a typo in a government listing of family clinics.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently this picture is of Zuckerberg in his human suit from 2018.

His human suit must be in need of replacement very very soon. Damn thing looks like it's melting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm still not convinced Mark is human
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, it's like facebook already knows what the racist are going to say...Mindreader Mark.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: arrogantbastich: King Something: wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.

It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.

Well, he's certainly white.

[Fark user image image 800x450]

So that's what he looks like without his mask?


More like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: .

Who would have thought that lonely aunts and uncles would be our downfall?


Any dude who has tried to date a Latina woman
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZMugg: waxbeans: arrogantbastich: King Something: wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.

It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.

Well, he's certainly white.

[Fark user image image 800x450]

So that's what he looks like without his mask?

More like:
[Fark user image image 299x168]


I love the loving fark out of wishmaster
 
whitroth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only my friends would read their freakin' email more often than once in two weeks, I don't need to be on faceplant.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: .

Who would have thought that lonely aunts and uncles would be our downfall?

Any dude who has tried to date a Latina woman


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whitroth: If only my friends would read their freakin' email more often than once in two weeks, I don't need to be on faceplant.


If they won't read emails you send them, are they really your friend?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Step 1: Make a social website so people can post pics and talk to each other
Step 2: Get over a billion users
Step 3: Get regulated when some of those billion users post pics and say things people don't like

White supremacists drive cars. A Dodge Charger was driven by one, and he intentionally drove into a crowd! Why is Dodge supporting white supremecy???
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

King Something: wejash: The AI doesn't have a lookup to at least reject pages that match the names of hate groups in the SPLC website? I mean...that's not hard...if you give a fark.

Zuck has never given a fark. He thinks this is stupid and the company knows.

It would be better if he did not give a fark.

He does care. Greatly. And this is why FB is actively trying to increase the number of white supremacist groups on their platform.

Because Zuck is a white supremacist.


It generates "engagement." The white supremacists and nazis get a place to hang out and connect, and the people who actively and understandably hate both get a punching bag.  Both generate page clicks and revenue.

Zuck is peddling a product devoted to generating both addiction and acrimony.  It's deliberately designed to make normal people's lives worse.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Step 1: Make a social website so people can post pics and talk to each other
Step 2: Get over a billion users
Step 3: Get regulated when some of those billion users post pics and say things people don't like

White supremacists drive cars. A Dodge Charger was driven by one, and he intentionally drove into a crowd! Why is Dodge supporting white supremecy???


So you don't think social media should be as regulated as cars let me guess you're Republican you think seat belt laws are a crime and taxes are theft correct
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Step 1: Make a social website so people can post pics and talk to each other
Step 2: Get over a billion users
Step 3: Get regulated when some of those billion users post pics and say things people don't like

White supremacists drive cars. A Dodge Charger was driven by one, and he intentionally drove into a crowd! Why is Dodge supporting white supremecy???


The owner's charger wasn't showing them ads reinforcing their white supremacy.
 
