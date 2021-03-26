 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   In strange twist, whoever pulled a gun at this drive-in will not be told to eat a bag of Dick's   (kiro7.com) divider line
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Love me some dicks burgers and shakes! Nobody should get shot in the dicks =(
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That article was full of dicks
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://bagofdicks.com/
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gawd! Now I have to RTFA; thanks subby.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn I wants some Dick's now.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: https://bagofdicks.com/


I'm guessing that's their takeout menu.
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: Gawd! Now I have to RTFA; thanks subby.


User name checks out? (Stated in a kinda whiny voice).
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to live next door to the Crown Hill Dick's.

You're damn Skippy that I knew their hours were 10:30am to 2am.

Sadly, there's not one on the way to work, so it's been awhile since I had a bag of Dick's.

/Dick's is ALWAYS on the way to work if you try hard enough.
//Mmmm...  Two Deluxes and a chocolate shake.
///Third Slashie doesn't care for the fries...
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Damn I wants some Dick's now.


So we're just done with phrasing?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

Got nuthin'
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: lindalouwho: https://bagofdicks.com/

I'm guessing that's their takeout menu.


Nope. You should click on it.
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a Deluxe, fries, and a chocolate shake at the Holman Rd location yesterday. It was the first time I have been there since the Covid lockdowns.
Also, Seattle has become a trash filled, homeless everywhere, dump.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mad Canadian:
/Dick's is ALWAYS on the way to work if you try hard enough.
//Mmmm...  Two Deluxes and a chocolate shake.
///Third Slashie doesn't care for the fries...

Portland->I-5->Seattle->Dick's->Portla​nd->Hwy 26->Beaverton

Checks out
 
