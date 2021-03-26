 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   "And with the latest weather, here's James." "My house just got destroyed by a tornado. Here's Tom with sports"   (al.com) divider line
9
794 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 9:12 PM



9 Comments
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Global BC sports anchor wins lotto home draw, live on Global BC
Youtube kvPbz9wyycA
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...some shingle damage..."

Pfft.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: "...some shingle damage..."

Pfft.


And not a shingle f*ck was given.
 
walthunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also known as weather Jesus.
 
walthunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
walthunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kvPbz9wy​ycA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
