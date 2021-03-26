 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   Machu Picchu citizens can't get over the government's plans to destroy Indian terraces to build an airport. Those wounds run pretty deep   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
23
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the airport. Tourists can rent burros from the natives like their ancestors did.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"If you were a poor Indian with no weapons, and a bunch of conquistadores came up to you and asked where the gold was, I don't think it would be a good idea to say, 'I swallowed it. So sue me."

- Deep Thoughts
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't Drink the Water

/There's blood in the water
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: fark the airport. Tourists can rent burros from the natives like their ancestors did.


Im pretty sure my ancestors also rode in airplanes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The company, Altesa, was violating the law of prior consultation, which requires companies and governments to consult with Indigenous communities before using resources on their land, Cjuiro said. Furthermore, Altesa was stealing the water the community needed for animals and crops.

Altesa, A Mexican company...

For once its not Murica doing the stealing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hire some Indians to build new terraces. Duh.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Destroying a peoples' heritage...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware there was a culture from India there.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: I wasn't aware there was a culture from India there.


Which is why it is +4 gold.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus f*cking christ, is that the only location where they can build the f*cking thing?!
That type of shiat right there is why capitalism needs to be heavily regulated. Motherf*ckers don't give two shiats about anything that isn't their bottom line.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think they'll ever be over Machu Picchu.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Destroying the archaeological ruins to build an airport to get more tourists to see the archaeological ruins does not sound like they thought the plan all the way through.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fujimore wanted to build a helipad on Machu Picchu itself
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What the hell?  It would be the same as knocking down  the pyramids. Are these people related to Trump?  Spain destroyed so much in conquering South America and now the present government wants to do some more damage.  Machu Pichu belongs to all of humanity as do all the remants of ancient times.  It is our duty to preserve them.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stryker Stryker Stryke herrrr
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: What the hell?  It would be the same as knocking down  the pyramids. Are these people related to Trump?  Spain destroyed so much in conquering South America and now the present government wants to do some more damage.  Machu Pichu belongs to all of humanity as do all the remants of ancient times.  It is our duty to preserve them.


The city of Cairo is literally up against the pyramids.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I suppose they could land seaplanes at Lake Titticaca then take a bus

(its only 450km)

/don't care. got to post titticaca
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The company, Altesa, was violating the law of prior consultation, which requires companies and governments to consult with Indigenous communities before using resources on their land, Cjuiro said. Furthermore, Altesa was stealing the water the community needed for animals and crops.

Altesa, A Mexican company...

For once its not Murica doing the stealing.


It's still has its roots in europe just like the usa.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Destroying a peoples' heritage...


Would it be alright if the heritage was slavery. Because it was.
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would be far easier to build an airport over the Nazca Lines.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: I suppose they could land seaplanes at Lake Titticaca then take a bus

(its only 450km)

/don't care. got to post titticaca


That's a shiatty thing to do.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Zevon's Evil Twin: Destroying a peoples' heritage...

Would it be alright if the heritage was slavery. Because it was.


Incan forced labor by convicts and prisoners of war was different from breeding an entire population of people to serve as slaves in perpetuity. They also had a circulating economy of ritual labor, with different towns owing labor to the emperor on different years.

See also, anything built by any ancient civilization. Forced labor and ritual labor in various forms was used to build things.

And we should keep some antebellum plantation houses, slave quarters, and slave markets as reminders just like we do with Nazi concentration camps.
 
