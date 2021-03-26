 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   I am the very model of a modern major-general, my plan to cheat the system, well it really was quite criminal. So now I'm off to jail and my rank is now untenable, I am the very model of a modern major-general   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Military, officer of the rank of major general, standards of the Army, Army, Soldier, soldier's spouse, rank, Military ranks  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumbass
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a bummer to see someone like that commit a crime. Good on the British to do something about it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well done subby. The "untenable" was genius
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Excellent job matching the meter subby.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate right here.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
👏👏👏👏  subby
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Loaded Six String: Excellent job matching the meter subby.


Came here to say this. Some music parody submissions get way more credit than they deserve, but this actually nailed it. It doesn't hurt that it's a constant barrage of sixteenth notes in this case, but some Fark headlines take serious leaps to fit into the original meter.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But does he know precisely what is meant by "commissariat"?
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hoty, subby.

Also....... this guy had genuine credentials from battle, had honour, was well respected  etc.... why risk everything for less than £50k ffs?

I'm assuming he took the "oh look, nobody even tracks this and everybody cheats this" interpretation, rather than the "it would be immoral to try to use the ambiguities in the system to profit" interpretation.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pert: Hoty, subby.

Also....... this guy had genuine credentials from battle, had honour, was well respected  etc.... why risk everything for less than £50k ffs?

I'm assuming he took the "oh look, nobody even tracks this and everybody cheats this" interpretation, rather than the "it would be immoral to try to use the ambiguities in the system to profit" interpretation.


I live in Kansas City, Missouri, exactly half a mile from the state line of Kansas. Parents have been doing this for many years in order to get their children into better schools. Not only do they claim a different residence in town, some of them actually claim residences across the state lines.

But nothing is ever done. Absolutely NOTHING.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People get busted for housing fraud in the US military quite often.  They must think they are the first ones to think of it and always pick the most lucrative zip codes, like no one is going to check.

/sad
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/potential cellmate
//"I shall send you to heaven before I send you to hell"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I understand the rule he broke. Is it that they can receive money if they don't live near where their kids go to school? If so is it to pay for someone to take care of the kids? The article says it is so spouses can stay together. If a family has to be split then wouldn't it be better for one of the the parents to stay with the kids?
 
advex101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
4 week trial?
 
FatherDale
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Neat. Now do Flynn.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.