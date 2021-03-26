 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   It's wise advice to not talk to police, because sometimes they'll talk you into admitting to an arson from 1987 and charge you with murder 30+ years later   (kiro7.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't run away from the past. There is no place far enough.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: You can't run away from the past. There is no place far enough.


You can ignore it, though, if you try hard enough.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, he was twelve years old when he did it.  How does he get charged?  As a juvenile?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: You can't run away from the past. There is no place far enough.


My buddies Johnny Walker & Jim Beam would like to disagree.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kdawg7736: You can't run away from the past. There is no place far enough.

You can ignore it, though, if you try hard enough.


Impossible. The screams of those butchered orphans will always be with me.

...it was an accident, I swear
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noitsnot: So, he was twelve years old when he did it.  How does he get charged?  As a juvenile?


No, he will be charged as a yoot.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noitsnot: So, he was twelve years old when he did it.  How does he get charged?  As a juvenile?


I don't think so, they're charging him with first degree murder, which also seems to be a stretch, unless he planned on a firefighter dying when he lit the fire.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: noitsnot: So, he was twelve years old when he did it.  How does he get charged?  As a juvenile?

I don't think so, they're charging him with first degree murder, which also seems to be a stretch, unless he planned on a firefighter dying when he lit the fire.


This has more of a DA looking to run for Congress kind of feel to it.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What was a 12 year old doing on a college campus?   Sheldon?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"who was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder in the firefighter's death."

How is it murder and not manslaughter? I'm not lawyer, but as I understand it, first-degree murder is the intentional killing of another person.

This guy, as a kid, set a fire in the middle of the night. Article says firefighters responded at 3am. Tragically, one was killed.

But wouldn't that be a case of manslaughter, not murder?

What am I missing here?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: "who was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder in the firefighter's death."

How is it murder and not manslaughter? I'm not lawyer, but as I understand it, first-degree murder is the intentional killing of another person.

This guy, as a kid, set a fire in the middle of the night. Article says firefighters responded at 3am. Tragically, one was killed.

But wouldn't that be a case of manslaughter, not murder?

What am I missing here?


As someone says upthread, this seems like some DA banking on this being the case that gets them the votes they want when running for a higher office.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: How is it murder and not manslaughter? I'm not lawyer, but as I understand it, first-degree murder is the intentional killing of another person.


So, also not a lawyer, but I would guess that it would be Felony Murder, the felony being arson. A quick google says:
In most states, felony murder is categorized as a first-degree murder and can result in sentencing from several years to a life imprisonment. In almost half of these states, felony murder is considered a capital offense, which means that the death penalty is available.
 
Avery614
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mikey1969: noitsnot: So, he was twelve years old when he did it.  How does he get charged?  As a juvenile?

I don't think so, they're charging him with first degree murder, which also seems to be a stretch, unless he planned on a firefighter dying when he lit the fire.

This has more of a DA looking to run for Congress kind of feel to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Mr District-Attorney-My-Name-Appears-Seco​nd-On-The-Ballot-This-November-Ginsber​g knows that! That's why he's handling this case personally. Not only does it give him a sensational platform for his shameless self promotion, it also fits his notion of society!"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Talking to police is like petting wild dogs. They might be friendly and wagging their tail one minute, and rip your throat out the next.

The wise man stays away from both.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: "who was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder in the firefighter's death."

How is it murder and not manslaughter? I'm not lawyer, but as I understand it, first-degree murder is the intentional killing of another person.

This guy, as a kid, set a fire in the middle of the night. Article says firefighters responded at 3am. Tragically, one was killed.

But wouldn't that be a case of manslaughter, not murder?

What am I missing here?


The DA wants to get reelected.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the person who set the fire on Feb. 16, 1987, was Elmer Nash...He was 12 years old


But his name was 80 years old, which is why he'll be tried as an adult.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: shoegaze99: "who was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder in the firefighter's death."

How is it murder and not manslaughter? I'm not lawyer, but as I understand it, first-degree murder is the intentional killing of another person.

This guy, as a kid, set a fire in the middle of the night. Article says firefighters responded at 3am. Tragically, one was killed.

But wouldn't that be a case of manslaughter, not murder?

What am I missing here?

As someone says upthread, this seems like some DA banking on this being the case that gets them the votes they want when running for a higher office.


And to force a plea deal.
"Take this manslaughter 1 for 12 yrs or we go to court for murder 1. We have your confession, and testimony of others. You're  gonna fry!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

noitsnot: So, he was twelve years old when he did it.  How does he get charged?  As a juvenile?


Generally, charged as a juvenile because the crime was committed as a juvenile.

The charges are generally what the law was at the time the crime occurred, so an example would be if the state had a law where no one younger than 13 could have their juvenile case moved to adult court and that law was later amended, the guy would be charged as a juvenile and his case can't be moved to adult court because that's what the law was at the time.

Will be interesting to see what happens.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He was 12 when he did it. Why are they charging him as an adult? That's wrong.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: they're charging him with first degree murder, which also seems to be a stretch, unless he planned on a firefighter dying when he lit the fire.


He pleaded guilty, so he basically agreed to it. Maybe withdraw his plea later when he finds out what he could be facing as a sentence.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His eyes have seen the glory of the burning of the school.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moose out front: He was 12 when he did it. Why are they charging him as an adult?


They are not. Other articles say it is a juvenile case because he was 12 when he committed the crime.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just looked at another story in the Seattle Times, and this stood out to me:

"Nash has at least 14 adult felony convictions. In court papers, he's described as never having held a regular job outside of prison or while on work release."

So yeah. There's that. This isn't some kid who made a terrible youthful mistake and then went on to live a good life. Looks like he was a shiatty kid and stayed shiatty his whole adult life.

Anyway, his sentencing is May 7, according to the other article.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: You can't run away from the past. There is no place far enough.


Still gonna try!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: kdawg7736: You can't run away from the past. There is no place far enough.

Still gonna try!
[Fark user image image 420x246]


God kills a kitten when you masturbate to the past?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
36 years on the lam is a good stretch
 
mateomaui
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or maybe you just shouldn't commit arson.

Study it out.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: noitsnot: So, he was twelve years old when he did it.  How does he get charged?  As a juvenile?

Generally, charged as a juvenile because the crime was committed as a juvenile.

The charges are generally what the law was at the time the crime occurred, so an example would be if the state had a law where no one younger than 13 could have their juvenile case moved to adult court and that law was later amended, the guy would be charged as a juvenile and his case can't be moved to adult court because that's what the law was at the time.

Will be interesting to see what happens.


So if he gets convicted, will they send him to a juvenile detention center?  Or, given COVID, at-home imprisonment under the supervision of his parents?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet they approached him and said "we just want closure for the family...if they know who did it they won't feel so bad about it anymore and can finally move on....no one's going to hold it against you, what you did when you were 12"

So he admitted to it and they said "ok, murder charge for you boy-o"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shoegaze99: Just looked at another story in the Seattle Times, and this stood out to me:

"Nash has at least 14 adult felony convictions. In court papers, he's described as never having held a regular job outside of prison or while on work release."

So yeah. There's that. This isn't some kid who made a terrible youthful mistake and then went on to live a good life. Looks like he was a shiatty kid and stayed shiatty his whole adult life.

Anyway, his sentencing is May 7, according to the other article.


He was 12 years old and setting fires at 3am.

So yeah.
 
