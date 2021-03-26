 Skip to content
U.S. offers to help (i.e. blow up) the Suez canal
63
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M.O.A.B., inbound. (Run, now.)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 606x548]


Jeez, that's a loader, not a digger.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
it's time. we need to send scarface and tell him it's coke.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just get the dude who blew up that whale in Oregon. He seemed to know what he was doing.
 
BigMax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's the US Navy equivalent of a lifted F150 with a winch on the front and or a set of tow straps?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean, a Nimitz-class tug-boat would be a pretty epic thing to see. Imagine seeing four nuclear power steam turbines rated at moving something the size of the Empire State Building to 40+ knots kicking up to full power.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 606x548]


The farking Suez Canal and they only have one lousy 510 to work with?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 606x548]

Jeez, that's a loader, not a digger.


well there's the problem right there.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
MOAB won't do dick. You need megatonnage.

Next set of tugs won't arrive till Sunday. That'll be 5 days of closure.

Food crisis incoming! https://gcaptain.com/suez-c​anal-blocka​ge-impacts-updated/

Also if you need to know if THAT ship is still stick, there's a handy website with timer and economic damage calculator. https://istheshipstillstu​ck.com/

$32 billion and counting
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well it is a brutal military dictatorship that overthrew a Democratic government.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?


The worlds largest heavy lift chopper can only lift about 1/4 the rated load of a 40-ft container. If they have to resort to offloading, shiats gonna be fukt for MONTHS because each container is going to have to be brought down to 25k lbs, and remember, the containers themselves are a few tons ... each.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse.


If we use a big enough bomb (nuke) it will vaporize or otherwise scatter all the pieces.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
might be a better move to ask Russia to send all the mi-26's they have in stock. and start unloading the containers.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eff MW paywall... don't think you could find a real source subby?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It'd require a nuke to blow that monstrocity out of the way.

Instead they'll dig it out and the largest and most powerful of tugs will be brought in.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, it's something we're good at.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 606x548]

Jeez, that's a loader, not a digger.


That's what subby's mom said.
 
NEDM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?


A: nobody is actually proposing blowing the thing up.  Exploding it would just make it harder to remove.
B: why bother with a helicopters when they have crane barges already inbound?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What's the US Navy equivalent of a lifted F150 with a winch on the front and or a set of tow straps?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safegua​r​d-class_rescue_and_salvage_ship
 
NEDM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?

The worlds largest heavy lift chopper can only lift about 1/4 the rated load of a 40-ft container. If they have to resort to offloading, shiats gonna be fukt for MONTHS because each container is going to have to be brought down to 25k lbs, and remember, the containers themselves are a few tons ... each.


bluewave69: might be a better move to ask Russia to send all the mi-26's they have in stock. and start unloading the containers.



Why does everyone think that the only way to unload it is via helicopter?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I mean, a Nimitz-class tug-boat would be a pretty epic thing to see. Imagine seeing four nuclear power steam turbines rated at moving something the size of the Empire State Building to 40+ knots kicking up to full power.


And water ski behind it too
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NEDM: A: nobody is actually proposing blowing the thing up.  Exploding it would just make it harder to remove.


If that's the case, you didn't use enough explosives.

Fact is, the ship is costing the world more than its own value every day.  Time to reduce it to quarks.
'
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?


That was Oregon.

Not that Seattle would not have done something equally as stupid--given the chance.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: The worlds largest heavy lift chopper can only lift about 1/4 the rated load of a 40-ft container. If they have to resort to offloading, shiats gonna be fukt for MONTHS because each container is going to have to be brought down to 25k lbs, and remember, the containers themselves are a few tons ... each.


Labor is cheap in Egypt. Better start hiring some guys to open the containers and throw shiat overboard through some of those trash chutes used at construction sites to gut a building and have all the stuff go out the window down into a dumpster. Throw tons of stuff overboard onto barges to get the containers empty and lift them off with helicopters.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 606x548]

Jeez, that's a loader, not a digger.


That's a magazine.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Wanderlusting: I mean, a Nimitz-class tug-boat would be a pretty epic thing to see. Imagine seeing four nuclear power steam turbines rated at moving something the size of the Empire State Building to 40+ knots kicking up to full power.

And water ski behind it too


Water skiing at 40+ knots... don't fall.. ouchh
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) ...



Seattle?   That happened near Florence, Oregon.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NEDM: Why does everyone think that the only way to unload it is via helicopter?


The fact that 80k pound containers are farking massive and the 1400ft ship is skewed off-axis in a 1000ft wide canal? Those shore cranes are GIGANTIC.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Americans? Just great. -_-

Exploding Whale 1970
Youtube yPuaSY0cMK8
 
NEDM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Wanderlusting: The worlds largest heavy lift chopper can only lift about 1/4 the rated load of a 40-ft container. If they have to resort to offloading, shiats gonna be fukt for MONTHS because each container is going to have to be brought down to 25k lbs, and remember, the containers themselves are a few tons ... each.

Labor is cheap in Egypt. Better start hiring some guys to open the containers and throw shiat overboard through some of those trash chutes used at construction sites to gut a building and have all the stuff go out the window down into a dumpster. Throw tons of stuff overboard onto barges to get the containers empty and lift them off with helicopters.


Seriously, what the fark is with everyone's cargo helicopter obsession?! That's the hardest way you could go about it!

jmsnet.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Well it is a brutal military dictatorship that overthrew a Democratic government.


I think you meant a small-d democratic government, since it was not made up of members of the Democratic Party.

... or is that your hot conspiracy?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NEDM: Wanderlusting: BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?

The worlds largest heavy lift chopper can only lift about 1/4 the rated load of a 40-ft container. If they have to resort to offloading, shiats gonna be fukt for MONTHS because each container is going to have to be brought down to 25k lbs, and remember, the containers themselves are a few tons ... each.

bluewave69: might be a better move to ask Russia to send all the mi-26's they have in stock. and start unloading the containers.


Why does everyone think that the only way to unload it is via helicopter?


Exactly. We invented trebuchets for a REASON, people!
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: NEDM: Why does everyone think that the only way to unload it is via helicopter?

The fact that 80k pound containers are farking massive and the 1400ft ship is skewed off-axis in a 1000ft wide canal? Those shore cranes are GIGANTIC.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x475]


And there are something like 5000 containers onboard.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man, farkers know whales.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: The fact that 80k pound containers are farking massive and the 1400ft ship is skewed off-axis in a 1000ft wide canal? Those shore cranes are GIGANTIC.


valenumr: And there are something like 5000 containers onboard.


I know how big a container crane is.  That doesn't change the fact it's easier to bring a crane barge alongside it than it is to try and use a helicopter on each individual container.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't they just get all the guys from those Strongman competitions to work together and all push or pull the ship straight again?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: NEDM: Why does everyone think that the only way to unload it is via helicopter?

The fact that 80k pound containers are farking massive and the 1400ft ship is skewed off-axis in a 1000ft wide canal? Those shore cranes are GIGANTIC.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x475]


I wonder if anyone ever made a message out of those containers like they do with soda cases in the store.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?


Yeah if someone torpedoed that ship, the suez canal would be farked for months.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluewave69: might be a better move to ask Russia to send all the mi-26's they have in stock. and start unloading the containers.


Just ask Igor Grechushkin for help
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 606x548]

Jeez, that's a loader, not a digger.


Well there's your problem!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The US does have the Army Corps of Engineers, who know how to move massive things. Explosives aren't the answer.
/This time.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
relatably.comView Full Size
 
Kooj
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

valenumr: BigNumber12: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 606x548]

Jeez, that's a loader, not a digger.

That's a magazine.


No, it's a clip.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Perhaps send in Jeremy Clarkson?

Hook it to the Trump Baby Balloon?
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NEDM: Wanderlusting: The fact that 80k pound containers are farking massive and the 1400ft ship is skewed off-axis in a 1000ft wide canal? Those shore cranes are GIGANTIC.

valenumr: And there are something like 5000 containers onboard.

I know how big a container crane is.  That doesn't change the fact it's easier to bring a crane barge alongside it than it is to try and use a helicopter on each individual container.


Problem is, it would have to be a MASSIVE barge to support a crane with enough elevation to start picking off CONEXs
 
BigMax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NEDM: Wanderlusting: BigMax: It seems to me that blowing the ship up (the Seattle whale approach) would only make things worse. This thing is going to have to float out.

Anyone got any helicopters big enough to offload containers and lighten the ship's load?

The worlds largest heavy lift chopper can only lift about 1/4 the rated load of a 40-ft container. If they have to resort to offloading, shiats gonna be fukt for MONTHS because each container is going to have to be brought down to 25k lbs, and remember, the containers themselves are a few tons ... each.

bluewave69: might be a better move to ask Russia to send all the mi-26's they have in stock. and start unloading the containers.


Why does everyone think that the only way to unload it is via helicopter?


Because it's the middle of farking nowhere and it will take a long, long time to get heavy equipment there as well as support operators.

I hadn't thought of crane barges. How many of them do they have hanging around?
 
