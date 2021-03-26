 Skip to content
(The Register)   Perseverance is bricked   (theregister.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
slowclap.gif
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear subby: FOAD!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby you bastard!

You had me for a brief moment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JakeStone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a bad person, subby.  To the corn field with you.
 
Swordblade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on out here, Subby. We just wanna talk.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You magnificent bastard, Subby.
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay subby, you got me. And now I want to punch you in the dick and/or tit.
 
Running a-puck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby I just want you to know that I hate you.  Thank you and enjoy your Friday
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried turning it off and on again?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come get your stars subby...
 
blahpers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs to be taken down a peg.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
NO!  BAD SUBBY!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline described my morning BM perfectly.
Not worth the pain, screaming & all that plunger work.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I throw a brick at subby?

/I've been informed bricks aren't as bad as, say, a can of soup.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad subby, no biscuit.
 
CrazyWhiteBoy311 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that horrible sinking feeling you get when you're zoned into your work and you suddenly realize you're supposed to be in an important meeting that started 12 minutes ago? Yeah. Thanks subby.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perseverance cost $2.2B, so which version will be cheaper?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jimmydesire1.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without an detachable Ingenuity Helicopter, the build is worthless and is too much like Curiosity
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it, subby! I've got enough shiat going on without you panicking me, too!

/ Seriously, though, well done.
// You monster.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, does Subby want the Gary Bergman Experience, or the full Pierre McGuire Experience?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh&tty headline..
 
scalpod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What is perseverance if not love grievi... No, wait. Hang on. Let me try that again."
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Out of Curiosity, did you exploit this Opportunity to take us on this Mars Odyssey because of your Perseverance to get a green light because you're such a a FARK MAVEN, just a mean Spirit, or some other Insight?

...Mars 2020.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Out of Curiosity, did you exploit this Opportunity to take us on this Mars Odyssey because of your Perseverance to get a green light because you're such a a FARK MAVEN, just a mean Spirit, or some other Insight?

...Mars 2020.


Sojournerally I like puns, but these not to my Viking.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: MikeBoomshadow: Out of Curiosity, did you exploit this Opportunity to take us on this Mars Odyssey because of your Perseverance to get a green light because you're such a a FARK MAVEN, just a mean Spirit, or some other Insight?

...Mars 2020.

Sojournerally I like puns, but these not to my Viking.


That's a shame - if you need to get your Viking on, I'd recommend "Pathfinder." It's not bad - starts rough, with a bit of bounce to it, but it does leave a bit educated, if also a bit deflated.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*does leave the viewer
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imma sneak in your house tonight, subby, and cut the electricity after strewing legos all over your floors. Then I'll pound on your door and run away giggling.
 
