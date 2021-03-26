 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   This new highway retaining wall will last 100 years [SMASH] [BAM] [CRUNCH] .. Did I say years? I meant weeks   (nj.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Jersey is crumbling again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure don't build em like they used to.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corruption and graft are my guess as to why it collapsed with gross incompetence a distant second.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may want to retain the services of a more competent municipal architect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 375x250]


They're called flying buttresses.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millions of dollars and Union workers. The Union workers need to be paid more.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Corruption and graft are my guess as to why it collapsed with gross incompetence a distant second.


"Before I award your company this contract, you *have* built retaining walls before, right?"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Corruption and graft are my guess as to why it collapsed with gross incompetence a distant second.


It's jersey. this is what you get when you fail to pay off the right people.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: They sure don't build em like they used to.


They haven't finished building this one yet. And now they really haven't finished this one yet.

This project is supposed to finish in 2027.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Millions of dollars and Union workers. The Union workers need to be paid more.


Oh look, it's the UNIONS BAD guy.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we may have discovered one of the few things that Duct-Tape cannot fix.
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing happened here north of Denver a few years back.  I actually made it on the evening news as I was spectating the possible collapse of the entire highway.  Didn't happen but I did get my ugly mug on tv.

'A Giant Hole In The Highway': Engineers Work To Fix U.S. 36 - CBS Denver (cbslocal.com)
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Corruption and graft are my guess as to why it collapsed with gross incompetence a distant second.


Direct Connection Project. Your Money flowing straight into our Pockets.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: Millions of dollars and Union workers. The Union workers need to be paid more.

Oh look, it's the UNIONS BAD guy.


I remember when all of the unions were racist back in the 70's.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: robodog: Corruption and graft are my guess as to why it collapsed with gross incompetence a distant second.

Direct Connection Project. Your Money flowing straight into our Pockets.


It's actually a really important project in the area. I-295S makes this really meandering turn with a 35-MPH ramp (trucks have to take it at 25 MPH) at the I-676 split. When this is done, I-295 will (hopefully) have a 55-60 MPH direct shot instead of having to take that curve. If you've ever tried to drive I-295S in the summer on a Friday afternoon, you know what a PITA traffic right there can be.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nivekfalk: Same thing happened here north of Denver a few years back.  I actually made it on the evening news as I was spectating the possible collapse of the entire highway.  Didn't happen but I did get my ugly mug on tv.

'A Giant Hole In The Highway': Engineers Work To Fix U.S. 36 - CBS Denver (cbslocal.com)


God. How was that nearly two years ago?!
 
jeffy124
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Misch: Madaynun: robodog: Corruption and graft are my guess as to why it collapsed with gross incompetence a distant second.

Direct Connection Project. Your Money flowing straight into our Pockets.

It's actually a really important project in the area. I-295S makes this really meandering turn with a 35-MPH ramp (trucks have to take it at 25 MPH) at the I-676 split. When this is done, I-295 will (hopefully) have a 55-60 MPH direct shot instead of having to take that curve. If you've ever tried to drive I-295S in the summer on a Friday afternoon, you know what a PITA traffic right there can be.


Don't forget the interchange ties up traffic for 15+ miles all around. I inch along a 10 mile stretch of 295 in my afternoon commute and never get near this spot. Friday's in summer I leave work early to beat the shore traffic.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Any Hoffa Sightings today?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's a view of the partial collapse of the retaining wall. It's falling away from the highway roadway, but they still closed the inner lane. The tunnel in the background gets cars going route 42 North to I-295 North and I-676 South to I-295 North

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Source
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Misch: Here's a view of the partial collapse of the retaining wall. It's falling away from the highway roadway, but they still closed the inner lane. The tunnel in the background gets cars going route 42 North to I-295 North and I-676 South to I-295 North

[gannett-cdn.com image 660x440]

Source


So, they forgot to glue the puzzle pieces together?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Kit Fister: BeotchPudding: Millions of dollars and Union workers. The Union workers need to be paid more.

Oh look, it's the UNIONS BAD guy.

I remember when all of the unions were racist back in the 70's.


I remember when Pinkertons and Cops fought open wars with Unions back in the 1890s.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bickity-bam!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
