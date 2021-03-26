 Skip to content
(Guardian)   English University lecturer finds his clone living in California, submitting his papers and reprising his talks. Status of porridge and beds unclear   (theguardian.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story has been done already, and better, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the tattoo lecturer again?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without clicking on the link I'm getting deja vu all over again.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe the guy in the Guardian article is the one who was stealing the other guy's identity, and this is his way of getting ahead by making the first accusation.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can be upsetting when it happens to you.  My civil case against Peter North still hasn't been settled.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: This can be upsetting when it happens to you.  My civil case against Peter North still hasn't been settled.


This is Fark, I'm guessing more Peter South...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Twain had one of those. The really irritating thing was that he was sometimes being paid more than Mark Twain for his lectures. They say that crime doesn't pay, but sometimes it does. For a while at any rate. Eventually most criminals get caught and the profits of crime vanish quickly.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
April 2, 1952

Mr. Jack Lewis
90-26 219 St.
Queens Village, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Lewis:

We are returning your manuscript "The Ninth Dimension." At first glance, I had figured it a story well worthy of publication. Why wouldn't I? So did the editors of Comic Tales back in 1934 when the story was first published.
As you no doubt know, it was the great Todd Thromberry who wrote the story you tried to pass off on us as an original. Let me give you a word of caution concerning the penalties resulting from plagiarism.

Sincerely,
Doyle P. Gates
Science Fiction Editor
Deep Space Magazine


April 5, 1952

Mr. Doyle P. Gates, Editor
Deep Space Magazine
New York, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Gates:

I do not know, nor am I aware of the existence of any Todd Thromberry. The story you rejected was submitted in good faith, and I resent the inference that I plagiarized it.
"The Ninth Dimension" was written by me not more than a month ago, and if there is any similarity between it and the story written by this Thromberry person, it is purely coincidental.
However, it has set me thinking. Some time ago, I submitted another story to Stardust Scientifiction and received a penciled notation on the rejection slip stating that the story was, "too thromberrish."
Who in the hell is Todd Thomberry? I don't remember reading anything written by him in the ten years I've been interested in science fiction.

Sincerely,
Jack Lewis


April 11, 1952

Mr. Jack Lewis
90-26 219 St.
Queens Village, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Lewis:

Re: Your letter of April 5.
While the editors of this magazine are not in the habit of making open accusations and are well aware of the fact in the writing business there will always be some overlapping of plot ideas, it is very hard for us to believe that you are not familiar with the works of Todd Thromberry.
While Mr. Thromberry is no longer among us, his works, like so many other writers', only became widely recognized after his death in 1941. Perhaps it was his work in the field of electronics that supplied him with the bottomless pit of new ideas so apparent in all his works. Nevertheless, even at this stage of science fiction's development it is apparent that he had a style that many of our so called contemporary writers might to well to copy. By "copy", I do not mean rewrite word for word one or more of his works, as you have done. For while you state this has been accidental, surely you must realize that the chance of this phenomenon actually happening is about a million times as great as the occurrence of four pat royal flushes on one deal.
Sorry, but we're not that naive.

Sincerely,
Doyle P. Gates
Science Fiction Editor
Deep Space Magazine


April 14, 1952

Mr. Doyle P. Gates, Editor
Deep Space Magazine
New York, N.Y.

Sir:

Your accusations are typical of the rag you publish.
Please cancel my subscription immediately.
Sincerely,
Jack Lewis


April 14, 1952

Science Fiction Society
144 front Street
Chicago, IL

Gentlemen:

I am interested in reading some of the works of the late Todd Thromberry.
I would like to get some of the publications that feature his stories.

Respectfully,
Jack Lewis


April 22, 1952

Mr. Jack Lewis
90-26 219 St.
Queens Village, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Lewis:

So would we. All I can suggest is that you contact the publishers if any are still in business, or haunt your second-hand bookstores.
If you succeed in getting any of these magazines, please let us know. We'll pay you a handsome premium on them.

Yours,
Ray Albert
President
Science Fiction Society


May 11, 1952

Mr. Sampson J. Gross, Editor
Strange Worlds Magazine
St. Louis, Mo.

Dear Mr. Gross,

I am enclosing the manuscript of a story I have just completed. As you see on the title page, I call it "Wreckers of Ten Million Galaxies." Because of the great amount of research that went into it, I must set the minimum price on this one at not less than two cents a word.
Hoping you will see fit to use it for publication in your magazine, I remain,
Respectfully,
Jack Lewis


May 19, 1952

Mr. Jack Lewis
90-26 219 St.
Queens Village, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Lewis:

I'm sorry, but at the present time we won't be able to use "Wreckers of Ten Million Galaxies." It's a great yarn though, and if at some future date we decide to use it we will make out the reprint check directly to the estate of Todd Thromberry.
That boy sure could write.

Cordially,
Sampson J. Gross
Editor
Strange Worlds Magazine


May 23, 1952

Mr. Doyle P. Gates, Editor
Deep Space Magazine
New York, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Gates:

While I said I would never have any dealings with you or your magazine again, a situation has arisen which is most puzzling.
It seems all my stories are being returned to me by reason of the fact that except for the byline, they are all exact duplicates of the works of this Todd Thromberry person.
In your last letter you aptly described the odds on this accidental occurrence of this phenomenon in the case of one story. What would you consider the approximate odds on no less than half a dozen of my writings?
I agree with you - astronomical!
Yet in the interest of all mankind, how can I get the idea across to you that every word I have submitted was actually written by me! I have never copied any material from Todd Thromberry, nor have I ever seen any of his writings. In fact, as I told you in one of my letters, up until a short while ago I was totally unaware of his very existence.
An idea has occurred to me however. It's a truly weird theory, and one that I probably wouldn't even suggest to anyone but a science fiction editor. But supposed - just suppose - that this Thromberry person, what with his experiments in electronics and everything, had in some way managed to crack through this time-space barrier mentioned so often in your magazine. And suppose - egotistical as it sounds - he had singled out my work as being the type of material he had always wanted to write.
Do you begin to follow me? Or is the idea of a person from a different time cycle looking over my shoulder while I write too fantastic for you to accept?
Please write and tell me what you think of my theory?

Respectfully,
Jack Lewis


May 25, 1952

Mr. Jack Lewis
90-26 219 St.
Queens Villlage, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Lewis:

We think you should consult a psychiatrist.

Sincerely,
Doyle P. Gates
Science Fiction Editor
Deep Space Magazine


June 3, 1952

Mr. Sam Mines
Science Fiction Editor
Standard Magazines Inc.
New York 16, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Mines:

While the enclosed is not really a manuscript at all, I am submitting this series of letters, carbon copies, and correspondence, in the hope that you might give some credibility to this seemingly unbelievable happening.
The enclosed letters are all in proper order and should be self-explanatory. Perhaps if you publish them, some of you readers might have some idea how this phenomenon could be explained.
I call the entire piece "Who's Cribbing?"
Respectfully,
Jack Lewis


June 10, 1952

Mr. Jack Lewis
90-26 219 St.
Queens Village, N.Y.

Dear Mr. Lewis:

Your idea of a series of letters to put across as a science-fiction idea is an intriguing one, but I'm afraid it doesn't quite come off.
It was in the August 1940 issue of Macabre Adventures that Mr. Thromberry first issued this very idea. Ironically enough, the story title also was "Who's Cribbing?"
Feel free to contact us again when you have something more original.

Yours,
Samuel Mines
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things have come to a pretty damn pass when you pretend to be British.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is a clone of a thread we had a while back.

/or is that the joke?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I impersonate, it is always to make money, usually siphoning off money with a misdirecting name similar to one of a million Trump charities or a pharmaceutical research company.

To weasel your way into high academia is just creepy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

special20: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 631x420]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most people that I know do their best to not be me.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is a bookmark.

- Sofa
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not gay if it's your clone...
 
