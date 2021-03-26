 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   USPS tip police of a "suspicious parcel" and by suspicious, they mean containing several pounds of marijuana, a large number of psychedelic mushrooms, several hundred prescription pills, cocaine, LSD, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it addressed to an H.S. Thompson?

/Return address R. Duke, Esq.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that.


Where's the party?
 
hubcity
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
PACKAGING MATERIALS?!?
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't comment on your weekend activities.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nooooooooooooo
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Investigators report they explained to him the process of applying for a federal search warrant for the package and a local search warrant for his home. Sheeder then agreed to be transported by police back to his house where he signed a consent form for them to search the package as well as the home"

I bet all Federal Agents would love to find a criminal this cooperative!

/Was he just tired of not being in prison for several years?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why sign a consent to search form if you know you have drugs at home? So stupid.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Way back before 9/11 a friend of mine had a friend in the Netherlands who would send him hash through the mail. It was rolled out paper thin, placed on wax paper, and inserted between the pages of comic books. One day the package arrived with a letter from customs that said they found the contraband and removed it, and if you ever do this again, blah, blah, blah. But, here's the thing, all the hash was there! The customs agent must have got distracted or went on a break or something. They never did the comic book scheme again, opting for something a bit more secure.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubcity: PACKAGING MATERIALS?!?


Bubble wrap. That shiat's addictive.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm 76, all I get in the mail is ads for mortuaries, or walk in tubs Hard to party to that stuff.
 
