(PennLive)   Man loitering in empty lot in stolen car refuses police officers orders to exit the vehicle and is able to flee to steal two additional vehicles. Still at large. Betty White is correct   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police, Gregory Allen Daniels, state police, Online court records, stolen car, approached Daniels, arrest warrant  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing he wasn't selling loose cigarettes lr there'd have been some real trouble.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Good thing he wasn't selling loose cigarettes lr there'd have been some real trouble.


Nope -

Fark user imageView Full Size


He fails The Paper Bag test.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't find that pay & spray, eh?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admire his work ethic though...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think I can see the space where his brain should be.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White guy, so let him go!

/abolish police unions, that'll solve this
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thumb!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has nostrils like Henry Waxman. Very pig-like.
 
FF Goose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.


Same.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.


You already get it. You just haven't read her name slowly enough yet.

/tip: add "I'll" before her name
 
dsmith42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does he drive two cars?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once he's arrested, the police chief will sympathize with his plight, and explain that he just had a very bad day.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Invincible: I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.

You already get it. You just haven't read her name slowly enough yet.

/tip: add "I'll" before her name


Thank you. Thought I was missing a specific quote or reference of hers.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Strax wears it better
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Invincible: I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.


"Bet he white". It's a way for some folks to be cynical about white privilege and its part in the American criminal justice system, and make fun of the way coloreds talk at the same time. Win-win.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MBooda: Invincible: I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.

"Bet he white". It's a way for some folks to be cynical about white privilege and its part in the American criminal justice system, and make fun of the way coloreds talk at the same time. Win-win.


What white nonsense is this?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: How does he drive two cars?


In all probability, like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The news is kind of like childhood. Three names generally means it's Big Trouble.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MBooda: Invincible: I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.

"Bet he white". It's a way for some folks to be cynical about white privilege and its part in the American criminal justice system, and make fun of the way coloreds talk at the same time. Win-win.


For the literary crowd, you can mix it up a bit and say E.B. White.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: MBooda: Invincible: I'm not sure I get the Betty White reference. Rather, I am sure that I don't get it. But I do get that if he hadn't been white, he would've been shot 12 times in the back.

"Bet he white". It's a way for some folks to be cynical about white privilege and its part in the American criminal justice system, and make fun of the way coloreds talk at the same time. Win-win.

For the literary crowd, you can mix it up a bit and say E.B. White.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
assets.rbl.msView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

