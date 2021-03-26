 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 New York)   43 tickets at 18 years old? Pretty impressive, though it does help to get them all at once
26
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a nice guy. Maybe he was this kid when he was younger:

Little bill deleted episode
Youtube -yueX4rdV9Y
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait until he sees his new insurance premium. That should be quite a picture on his face.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and third-degree reckless driving and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

"According to the state trooper in pursuit, the other 41 tickets were for being kind of a dick."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good that they stopped the pursuit and just used police work to find him
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revoke his license until Hell freezes over.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got a 2006 Infiniti up to 148 mph? Forget the tickets, get him to Talladega.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PG-13 language, possibly NSFW.
LiarLiar Unpaid Parking Tickets
Youtube WCnTUdP31oY
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pgh9fan: Can't wait until he sees his new insurance premium.


What insurance premium?

He's looking at years of license suspension.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when kids play too much Need For Speed - they think they can handle a Real car at 147
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to school with a guy who ended up getting his license revoked by his early 20s. No DUIs either, just a reckless driver who constantly did stupid shiat. At least he never hurt anyone with his antics.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some people like to emulate their heros.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: He got a 2006 Infiniti up to 148 mph? Forget the tickets, get him to Talladega.


A G35 with some good mods? Yeah, it can be done.

He's lucky he didn't end up off a cliff.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He kept it under 150?  He should be commended for his restraint.  I rarely drive that slow.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy that racked up somewhere near that many in one night.  He was driving drunk and when cops tried to pull him over he fled and led them through 3 or 4 states (I remember VT, NH and Maine).

No idea how he avoided jail time but I know he ended up paying a shiatload in legal fees, not to mention car insurance in subsequent years.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting all I ever got was three tickets each time I did that
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
43 tickets? In a row?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
article: '18-year-old was issued a total of 43 tickets'

Then they arrested this adult male, but no mug shot or name?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: This is what happens when kids play too much Need For Speed - they think they can handle a Real car at 147


Well, he didn't wreck.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nanim: article: '18-year-old was issued a total of 43 tickets'

Then they arrested this adult male, but no mug shot or name?


We wouldn't want to shame anyone.

So they kept him anonymous and released him with a desk appearance ticket. "Just come back in 3 weeks, okay?"
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Good that they stopped the pursuit and just used police work to find him


I was nearly hit by a police car that was driving on the sidewalk chasing a bicyclist who ran a red light. Chases are dangerous and often unnecessary.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The trooper was able to...get a look at the driver of the car.

They most certainly did not.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: 43 tickets? In a row?


That's a lot of paperwork
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: KEEP HIM IN JAIL until Hell freezes over.


ftfe on the roads
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sounds like a nice guy. Maybe he was this kid when he was younger:

[YouTube video: Little bill deleted episode]


Why did white people do this?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thesharkman: skinink: 43 tickets? In a row?

That's a lot of paperwork



Cops here have a device that prints them out. His must have looked like a CVS receipt...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The trooper was able to...get a look at the driver of the car.

They most certainly did not.


i think they did.
they ended the chase, no shots were fired, and they apprehended him peacefully later.
in a story with no mugshot of the adult offender.
 
